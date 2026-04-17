Open house to highlight fresh vision for Central Avenue and downtown growth

An upcoming open house on the future of Central Avenue is shaping up as more than a routine public session.

It is also the latest step in a growing conversation about how Prince Albert wants its downtown to function, look, and grow in the years ahead.

Ward 2 Coun. Troy Parenteau said there is clear interest in the proposed redesign, along with a need to better explain why the city is now moving toward a two-way traffic plan instead of the earlier one-way concept.

“There’s a lot of excitement around it, but I think there’s a little bit of work with some education around the two-way street,” Parenteau said.

“There is a little bit of change between the original plan and the new plan.”

The timing is notable. Just last week, BMI strategic advisor Chris Rickett used a Prince Albert and District Chamber of Commerce luncheon to argue that downtown already has strong traffic and would benefit from changes that help people stay longer, spend more, and move through Central Avenue more easily.

Acting Director of Community Development Michael Nelson said the city has reviewed BMI’s downtown data and sees value in it as well.

“We do agree that we do need people to stay in the downtown longer,” Nelson said.

Nelson said the main goal of the April 28 open house is for administration to walk people through the design, explain the benefits it sees in the proposed change, and give residents, businesses, and property owners a chance to ask questions.

“It’s also an opportunity to learn more, ask questions, and be part of the conversation as we plan the future of our downtown,” he said.

Parenteau, who lives just off the downtown area, said he personally supports the move.

“Personally, absolutely,” he said. “For me, if there’s construction on First Avenue West, I have a harder time making it home.”

He said the redesign could make downtown easier to navigate while also helping local businesses by encouraging people to spend more time in the area.

He added that he sees the change as a “win-win” for both residents trying to get across downtown and the businesses located there.

Nelson said administration sees several practical benefits in the change. He said two-way traffic would make it easier for people to reach downtown businesses, put more eyes on storefronts at street level, help slow traffic, and create more flexibility for transit connections along Central Avenue. He said the corridor links key destinations, including City Hall, the U of S campus, and many downtown businesses.

Parenteau also said the current one-way setup can be confusing for people unfamiliar with the city core.

“There are, once in a while, a vehicle coming up the wrong way off Central Avenue,” he said. “These are visitors that maybe aren’t aware of the one-way streets.”

Nelson said he could also see how the layout might be confusing for out-of-town visitors, even if longtime residents are used to it.

His comments echoed some of the same points raised by Rickett during the luncheon. Rickett said one-way streets can make downtowns harder for newcomers to read and can reduce visibility for storefronts, even when the area itself has strong character and regular activity.

Nelson said that point about business visibility is valid, especially once drivers are able to travel south on Central Avenue and see more of the buildings and storefronts along the way.

Parking remains one of the biggest public questions around the redesign, but both Parenteau and Nelson said the current proposal would keep the same amount of parking. Nelson said the earlier 2019 concept had one-way traffic with angled parking on one side, while the revised concept would maintain parking levels under a two-way setup. He added that sidewalks would be slightly wider to support pedestrian movement and mobility.

At the same time both men stressed the project is not simply about beautification. Parenteau said the condition of the infrastructure below Central Avenue means major work is necessary regardless.

“The pipes under Central Avenue are 100, 115 years old,” he said. “They absolutely need to be redone.”

Nelson said some water and sanitary pipes date back to the early 1900s, with sections of storm pipe dating to 1906. He said the city wants to ensure the rebuilt system has the longevity to support future downtown needs.

For Parenteau, that creates an opportunity to think bigger than a basic repair job.

“If we do have to tear up all these streets along Central Avenue, I say, let’s do it right,” he said. “Let’s make a downtown that we’re all proud about.”

Both Parenteau and Nelson said one of the most important parts of the open house will be helping people understand how the work could unfold and giving them a chance to raise concerns early. Parenteau said the city is trying to limit disruption to businesses through a phased approach. Nelson said the city is still early in the process, but council has approved moving ahead with detailed design for the downtown project. He said more specifics on scope, timeline, and cost will come as that work moves forward.

“What we’re trying our best to do is to limit the disruption to businesses in the area,” Parenteau said. “So anxiety of the businesses is addressed in that information session.”

Nelson said people with concerns about construction, disruption, or cost should contact the city and attend the open house so those conversations can happen early.

Parenteau said he plans to attend the open house himself and hopes councillors will keep an open mind as they hear from residents and business owners before the project moves ahead.

“I’m going in with an open mind,” he said. “And I think all of our counselors that’s better there, will go in with an open mind, and that decision will be kind of based on what we hear.”

Looking beyond construction itself, Parenteau said he believes the redesign could help support a broader period of reinvestment in the downtown, especially as Prince Albert looks ahead to new jobs, new business activity, and future growth.

“I think it’s going to lead to reinvestment,” he said. “We’ve got tons of building happening. We know that hundreds of new jobs are going to be coming. That means new stores, new shopping opportunities, and if we have an attractive downtown, that’s only going to make that area a much better place to live and to eat and to shop.”

For many longtime residents, the downtown discussion also connects to broader changes in the city core. Gateway Mall, once one of downtown’s active commercial spaces, now sits far quieter than it did in its peak years, reflecting the wider struggle to keep activity and investment concentrated in the centre of the city.

Nelson said the administration is encouraging everyone to attend the April 28 open house, see what is being proposed, and ask questions directly.

The Open House is scheduled for Tuesday, April 28 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the City Hall Foyer at 1084 Central Ave.

arjun.pillai@paherald.sk.ca