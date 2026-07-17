Ontario woman killed in Wednesday collision south of Prince Albert

A 75-year-old woman from Woodstock, Ont. was declared deceased at the scene following a collision on Hwy 2 roughly 8 km south of Prince Albert. Her family has been notified.

Prince Albert RCMP were called to the scene at around 8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 15. Investigators say two trucks collided.

The woman was one of four people travelling in the first truck. The other three were taken to hospital with injuries described as non-life-threatening.

There were two people travelling in the second truck. Both were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Prince Albert RCMP continue to investigate with help from a Saskatchewan RCMP collision reconstructionist.