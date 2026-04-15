Ontario Township of Ramara declares intimate partner violence an epidemic

Danielle Pitman

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

OrilliaMatters.com

Several woman donned purple shirts and scarves at Ramara’s council meeting on Monday, a symbolic act in solidarity with victims and survivors of intimate partner violence (IPV).

Gender-based violence and IPV can be expressed in different ways; physical or emotional abuse, digital harassment, financial control, and coercive control

Nearly 6,000 victims of IPV reported such offences to the OPP last year. In 2024, the number of reported IPV victims in Ontario increased by 18 per cent from the previous year.

According to North Simcoe Victim Services, the number of IPV calls since 2023 increased by 64 per cent in our region. There were 417 calls in 2025.

Heather Lewis from CFUW Orillia, in partnership with Green Haven Shelter for Women, presented these statistics to Ramara council on Monday as they advocated for the township to declare IPV an epidemic.

She highlighted that a disproportionate number of women and 2SLGBTQIA+ people are targeted by IPV.

“I dedicate this presentation to all the women and children whose lives have been cut short and forever altered due to intimate partner violence and to those who still live in fear and under the threat of violence,” she said.

During the open forum, five others took a stand to express the importance of this initiative.

“One of the most important things that local governments can do to help is by clearly stating that intimate partner violence is unacceptable in your community,” said Joyce Hird, a CFUW Orillia member for over a decade and permanent Ramara resident for over 20 years.

Lewis emphasized the need for greater awareness and support, noting that 80 per cent of IPV victims do not report to the police.

She showed the impacts on Ramara through 2024-2025 statistics.

Green Haven Shelter for Women, the closest to Ramara, services a broad area. Of the 79 in-shelter stays, two were from Ramara. Of the 125 outreach calls, 13 involved Ramara residents, she explained.

The shelter had to refer 209 requests elsewhere due to capacity limits.

Dale Rowe, executive director of the Lighthouse in Orillia, spoke to the severity of gender-based violence in the homeless population.

Although not required to track statistics related to IPV or gender based violence, “many stories of traumatic experiences have been shared with staff,” she said.

Rowe also cited that “25 per cent of women experiencing homelessness report sexual assault living on the streets.”

Lewis outlined why municipalities declaring IPV an epidemic is such a “crucial” act.

“Hundreds of municipalities across Ontario have already taken this step,” she said.

By doing so, the issue shifts from private, domestic issues into a public health crisis.

The slide show highlighted 110 locations on a map where IPV is declared an epidemic. These municipalities represent 70 per cent of the Ontario population.

“A declaration does not require a financial commitment from the municipality, rather it recognizes the seriousness of the issue, raises awareness and supports the organizations working directly with the families and the victims to understand why this declaration matters,” said Lewis.

By declaring IPV an epidemic, municipalities become eligible for extra support for social services, she pointed out.

“For every femicide, there are countless more survivors who are not safe in their homes, not safe in their jobs or in their communities. By declaring, Ramara can join the growing number of municipalities in demanding action from all levels of government to address this.”

The Ontario government has yet to do so. CFUW has thus decided to work at the local level and advocate for municipalities to play their part in making the change.

IPV statistics are difficult to recognize because they are grouped with other mental health statistics across the province, including suicide supporting and crisis calls.

Lewis confirmed that OPP investigators who work directly with abuse cases recognize the IPV rates in Simcoe County exceed the provincial average.

During the question period, it was agreed among council members that lumping IPV stats with mental health is a faulty strategy.

Lewis spoke to how difficult it was to retrieve the statistics she referenced and that some numbers would likely be higher. Others she sought were missing altogether.

All Ramara council members expressed support and gratitude for the work of the organization on this matter.

Coun. Dana Tuju proposed that council not only receive the deputation from CFUW Orillia, but also declare IPV an epidemic and request support from other municipalities as well as the province to do the same.

She made reference to attending the Association of Municipalities of Ontario conference in January.

“There was a lot of discussion about IPV … where one of the mayors indicated that domestic abuse victims comprise the third largest group in those experiencing homelessness,” said Tuju.

“As Dale Rowe has spoken to earlier, being proactive in setting up community supports can prevent not only these ripple effects that can negatively impact subsequent generations, community health, policing and social services resources, but also get ahead of the senseless tragedies that continue to occur,” she said.

Council carried the motion as amended, to formally declare IPV as an epidemic.

CFUW Orillia has more than 110 members and welcomes women who share core beliefs of education, advocacy, social justice and equality. For more information and how to join visit https://cfuworillia.org/