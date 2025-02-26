Ontario Township continues flying American flag following request to take it down

Rocco Frangione

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

NorthBayNipissing.com

The American flag will continue to fly at the Perry Township municipal office, which also serves as a tourist information centre.

The office has three flagpoles outside. One pole flies the Canadian flag, the second supports the Ontario flag and the United States of America flag is on the third.

Municipal council decided to maintain the status quo at its Feb. 19 meeting after receiving a request from a resident to take down the U.S. flag.

The request comes at a time when President Donald Trump has made comments about Canada becoming a state and threatening to impose tariffs on Canadian goods.

Les Rowley of Perry wrote to the council saying the American flag “should have been done long ago.”

However, council decided against that move.

“I think it might get to that point one day,” said Coun. Paul Sowrey. “(But, let’s) wait to see how things develop. If necessary, we can go down that road. It’s too early.”

His colleague Joe Lumley said “these people are our neighbours.”

“Let’s let cooler heads prevail and see what common sense brings,” Lumley said.

Acting Mayor Jim Cushman recounted a story that, while visiting New York City a few years ago, he struck up a conversation with an Ohio man who would fish on Lake Nipissing.

“He remembers stopping in Perry and he thought the people were great,” recalled Cushman. “The way I see it, our problem is with one or two people, not all of (Americans).”

Although council agreed the American flag would stay put, Cushman allowed resident Lynn McIntosh, who was in the council chambers, to speak to council.

McIntosh wondered if it were possible for the municipality to indicate “we like Canada the way it is.”

McIntosh said she has dual Canadian and American citizenship and has more American relatives than Canadian.

The council took no action on her suggestion.

Shortly after moving into the building at 1695 Emsdale Rd. in 2011, the council of the day had the three flagpoles installed.

In a Feb. 19 report to council, staff indicated the American flag is there to welcome American tourists.

Huntsville, less than 20 minutes from Perry, continues to fly the American flag, staff pointed out.

In fact, the staff’s report states “we have no record of any other municipality removing the American flag from their flagpole.”

The report also pointed out that Swift Current, Sask. debated whether to remove the American flag because of tariff threats and did not arrive at a decision. The American flag will continue to fly there, but the issue is expected to come back for another debate.

Perry staff told council in its report that “until a time where the federal government formally calls on all levels of government to remove the United States of America flag from their flagpoles, municipalities have no clear direction when it comes to the flying of it.”

Perry Township is located in Central Ontario east of Parry Sound.

Rocco Frangione is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter with Almaguin News. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.