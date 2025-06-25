Ontario to build world’s first SMR service centre as Ford government pushes massive nuclear expansion

Abdul Matin Sarfraz

Local Journalism Initiative

Canada’s National Observer



Ontario is building the world’s first small modular reactor (SMR) engineering and service centre as the Ford government pushes a massive nuclear power expansion.

Backed by a $70-million investment from GE Vernova Hitachi, the centre will support Ontario’s $20-billion SMR megaproject at the Darlington nuclear site.

Provincial Energy Minister Stephen Lecce said the new centre proves that Ontario is “leading the world” in nuclear innovation.

“Nuclear attracts investment, it creates jobs, and it is the constant energy source we need,” Lecce said at the press conference in Toronto. “By locking in this investment from GE Vernova, we are reinforcing our plan to make Ontario a clean energy superpower where our workers build with Canadian materials, operate with Canadian expertise and export the clean technology the world needs.”

Lecce said the new 50,000-square-foot facility, located near the new Darlington SMR project, will serve as a global hub for maintaining and supporting BWRX-300 SMRs. It will train up to 2,000 nuclear professionals each year and create 300 jobs. Currently, around 80,000 people work in Ontario’s nuclear industry.

The project is the first major private investment in Ontario’s nuclear expansion since the Ford government released its long-term “Energy for Generations” plan, which emphasizes attracting private capital to help fund its costly new nuclear projects.

Released last week, the plan projects a major shift toward nuclear power to meet rising electricity demand — while also showing increased reliance on fossil fuels over the next decade, with emissions expected to rise before declining after 2030.

More than 50 per cent of Ontario’s electricity comes from nuclear power. Under the new plan, that share is projected to exceed 70 per cent by 2050, as electricity demand is expected to rise by 75 per cent. The government says nuclear expansion is key to meeting that demand and estimates it will need up to 17,800 MW of new nuclear capacity, equivalent to building five new Darlington stations.

Nuclear projects are complex and costly, and the province says it plans to explore new ownership models and equity partnerships to attract private capital and help finance the expansion.

At the press conference, GE Vernova Canada President Heather Chalmers said the new SMR centre is an important step for Ontario’s nuclear sector and the future of small modular reactors in Canada. “This Ontario-based hub will provide the province with continued access to the best and brightest talent and innovation in the nuclear energy industry while complementing global efforts for deploying the BWRX-300.”

Chalmers said the centre will also include advanced tools, such as a virtual reality simulator for refueling and maintenance training, along with inspection technology and support systems specifically designed for BWRX-300 reactors.

She said the centre will support Ontario’s SMR project at Darlington and help connect the province’s expertise to international markets, and it’s expected to add around $128 million to the province’s economy each year.

“Today’s announcement is not just about a new facility — it’s about building the infrastructure, capabilities, and workforce needed to support the future of SMRs in Canada and around the world.”

Energy experts and environmental advocates have long criticized the Ford government’s heavy investment in nuclear power, saying it ignores Ontario’s strong potential for cheaper, faster renewable options like wind and solar. They warn the nuclear-heavy approach could raise costs, hurt affordability, and increase Ontario’s dependence on foreign energy supplies.

The government, however, argues that nuclear power is more cost-effective and land-efficient than renewables. In today’s statement, the government says Ontario would need to build up to 8,900 megawatts of wind and solar, paired with battery storage, to replace the output of four SMRs — an alternative it claims would carry major risks, including large land requirements and the need for significant transmission infrastructure.

But recent studies challenge nuclear’s economic case. The Ontario Clean Air Alliance estimates electricity from new nuclear facilities could cost up to 3.6 times more than onshore wind and three times more than solar. Another report suggests Ontario could save up to $19 billion annually by switching to wind, solar and storage, instead of pursuing the proposed Wesleyville mega-nuclear project near Port Hope.

Growing skepticism over the cost of small modular reactors echoes global concerns. In the US, two reactors in South Carolina were scrapped after $12.5 billion (CAD) was spent, leading to Westinghouse Nuclear’s bankruptcy. Georgia’s Vogtle plant was completed at $48 billion, more than twice its original estimate, making it one of the most expensive infrastructure projects in US history. In the UK and Europe, new nuclear projects are also facing delays, cost overruns and cancellations.

The government has not provided a timeline for the construction of the new SMR service facility.