Ontario soldier recounts life in Ukraine war zone

Marissa Lentz-McGrath

Local Journalism Initiative

TimminsToday.com

KIRKLAND LAKE – Aidan Kazur was only a few sips into his Tim Hortons tea when he admitted being home again feels a bit like stepping into a dream.

After nearly a year serving on the front lines in Ukraine, Kazur is back in Kirkland Lake for about a month.

“It’s a little bit of a shock, but in a weird way,” he said. “Everything looks the same, except a little different. It’s like a dream — parts are off, but you can’t tell which until you look closely.”

Kazur returned to Kirkland Lake at the start of July. He heads back to Ukraine at the end of the month, where he serves as a reconnaissance drone operator with a battalion stationed in Kharkiv Oblast. This is his first time home since leaving last summer.

Among the things he missed most were his dogs.

“It doesn’t really work trying to talk to them through the phone,” he said with a laugh.

“I just feel bad confusing them when they hear me, but can’t find me. That’s definitely one of my favourite things about coming back.”

The 25-year-old has spent the past year not just in combat, but also growing into a leadership role within his unit. While he initially planned to reassess his commitment after six months, he said that timeline has shifted.

“Definitely at least another six months. I don’t see why not,” he said. “It’s fulfilling work, and it makes me proud, both as a Canadian and someone with Ukrainian heritage, to be there.”

Since arriving in Ukraine in 2024, Kazur said he’s changed significantly, both as a person and a soldier.

“For the first time, I was fully out in the world, alone and responsible for everything,” he said.

“I had to advocate for myself and really think through decisions, because people listened. Some of my commanders have less experience than I do, so when I suggest something, it gets implemented. That level of trust is rewarding, but also a heavy responsibility.”

The modern battlefield comes with constant challenges. Kazur described drones as one of the most stressful aspects of life on the front lines.

“You can hear them all the time. Every hour of every day, there’s at least one or two around. And you don’t know, are they friendly, just passing by, or about to strike,” he said.

“It’s like if you’re watching a horror movie, and you know the jump scare is about to come, but then it lasts eight hours.”

Communication remains another hurdle, though Kazur’s become conversational in Ukrainian. He always has to be ready to say the right thing clearly and quickly in Ukrainian.

On the flip side, being fluent in English has made him invaluable in other ways, he said.

“I’m one of the only people who can speak fluent English. So helping us co-ordinate with other foreigner units has been very, very helpful. And then, even just for simple things, like looking up a lot of the equipment we get issued. We get a lot of equipment from volunteers, from the army, from donations from other countries, and most of this stuff is NATO equipment geared and based in English,” he said.

“If our guys aren’t trained on, say, a system, then I can look up the system, and I can just read about it in English and learn it, and then I can translate that and help teach future soldiers on how to operate the equipment effectively.”

Back in March, a community fundraiser was launched to support Kazur’s brigade. The campaign— organized by his family and Kirkland Lake’s Ukrainian community — raised over $26,000, far surpassing its original goal.

The money helped purchase a troop transport vehicle, which now displays decals from the Town of Kirkland Lake.

“I was stunned,” Kazur said. “I thought we’d raise a few thousand, maybe enough for spare parts. Then it just kept growing. I was completely blown away.”

He said his unit was equally grateful.

“My commander was floored. When I told him we could actually buy the vehicle, he couldn’t believe it. Now, guys are even asking for extra decals to put on their personal vehicles. It makes me so proud,” he said.

The fundraiser remains open, with current donations being used for additional vehicles and essential spare parts.

Small Acts Make a Difference

In high-stress situations, Kazur stays grounded through trust.

“It helps to have complete faith in the people beside you,” he said. “You push forward because you know they’ll do everything in their power to help you if something goes wrong.”

Kazur said this experience has transformed how he views freedom, community, and the role individuals can play in shaping the world.

“Canadians can make a difference — in their towns, at the ballot box, in international conflicts. The only weapon apathy has is our silence.”

“So, as hard as it is, I ask that people care and try to understand the world they live in, because it’s only through your ignorance that you cannot make a difference, and so to fight through that will be your own success.”

As the war continues and global attention wavers, he hopes Canadians won’t look away.

“This isn’t just about Ukraine. It’s about what kind of world we want to live in. Do we let people like Putin shape it, or do we step up? Even small acts — donations, conversations, caring — make a difference,” he said.

Though Kazur flies back to Ukraine at the end of July, for now, he’s grateful for the chance to reconnect with family, friends, and home.

“I’ve been very happy to see all the people I’ve only been able to talk to through text,” he said. “There’s nothing like being face-to-face again.”

Donations can be made through e-transfer to KLinUkraine@gmail.com.

