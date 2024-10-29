Online campaign raises nearly $70,000 for man shot at construction site north of Prince Albert

Friends and family members have started a Go Fund Me for Orlan Peterson, the man who was shot at a rural construction site north of the City of Prince Albert on Thursday, Oct. 24.

Peterson was working alone at the site when he was shot and his vehicle was stolen. The shooting sparked a Dangerous Persons Alert from the Prince Albert RCMP.

Prince Albert’s Brad Grolla started the fundraiser. He wrote that Peterson’s life has changed forever because of the shooting.

“It is unknown at this time how physically incapacitated he will be as a result of the life altering injury,” wrote Grolla, who identified himself as a friend of the family. “Orlan’s mental health will no doubt need much healing from the fear he endured. There will be more surgeries, rehab, physio, medical appointments, etc. in his and his family’s future. It appears Orlan may never work again due to this cowardly random act of violence.”

Grolla wrote that Peterson was alone at the worksite when two unknown vehicles entered the property. A masked person approached Peterson and ordered him around at gunpoint while assaulting him with a firearm.

Grolla wrote that Peterson had his phone and keys stolen, and was ordered into a trailer where he was shot and left for dead. Peterson was able to survive and get himself to the road for help. He was eventually flow by STARS to a Saskatoon Hospital for surgery.

As of 2 p.m. on Monday, the Go Fund Me had raised nearly $69,000 of the $70,000 goal.

Funds raised will assist with travel expenses, fuel, meals, and lodging. Grolla wrote that Peterson lives two hours from the specialists who need to monitor him so any donation will help.

The Saskatchewan RCMP have arrested two suspects in connection with the incident. Melissa McCallum, 18, of La Ronge and Angus Heathen, 33, of Prince Albert face nine charges each, including aggravated assault, robbery with a firearm, and unlawfully causing bodily harm.

Both suspects made their first court appearance in Melfort on Monday. They will be back in court for a show cause hearing in Prince Albert on Nov. 18.

As of Friday, Oct. 25, two suspects are still at large in the case. They are believed to be in the Hwy 123 area near Tobin Lake.

Saskatchewan RCMP have asked residents and businesses between Holbein and Nipawin and Nipawin and Thunder Rapids to check any video surveillance equipment between Oct. 23 and the morning of Oct. 24 for signs of a black Honda CRV with three to four suspects dressed in all black and bandanas.