One steer, one cause: 4-H club’s charity auction supports life-saving technology

Arjun Pillai

Daily Herald

A single steer named Erin is at the heart of a heartfelt community effort this year, as the Wild Rose 4-H Beef Club prepares to auction off their 2025 Charity Steer in support of a cutting-edge surgical robot for epilepsy treatment.

The auction will take place on June 9 at 3 p.m. during the PA Regional 4-H Show and Sale at the Prince Albert Exhibition Grounds. Proceeds will go toward the Royal University Hospital (RUH) Foundation’s stereotactic robot project, a life-saving technology designed to perform minimally invasive brain surgery for people living with severe epilepsy.

“This robot is fast, accurate, and non-invasive,” said Brenda Beaulac, general leader of the Wild Rose 4-H Beef Club. “It’s something we definitely need here in Saskatchewan.”

Beaulac’s connection to the cause is deeply personal. Her son Owen, a senior member of the club, was diagnosed with epilepsy in 2022 and has since struggled with seizure management. It was Owen’s neurologist, Dr. Casey Fleury, who introduced the family to the RUH Foundation’s fundraising efforts.

The project resonated with the club and was selected as this year’s charity when it became Wild Rose’s turn to raise the steer of the regional initiative. Since 2021, 4-H beef clubs in the area have rotated the responsibility of raising a charity steer and selecting a cause, with all proceeds from the sale going toward the chosen charity.

Raising Erin has been a months-long journey.

“We’ve been caring for him since October,” said Beaulac. “The kids are involved in feeding, halter-breaking, and preparing the animal for auction. It teaches them about responsibility, and more importantly, about giving back.”

The name Erin carries its own significance. It’s a tribute to the granddaughter of a member of the Belcher Family, whose foundation has stepped forward in a big way. Initially set to match donations up to $25,000, the Belcher Family Foundation has now pledged to match all donations with no cap.

“That’s amazing,” said Beaulac. “It just means every $20 becomes $40.”

The steer itself was donated by JGL Livestock, with Lake Country Co-op providing the feed, and Northern Meats and others contributing to the cutting, wrapping, and insurance, making it a truly community-supported project.

Donors of any amount will be entered into a draw to win the steer fully cut, wrapped, and ready for the freezer. Contributions can be made in person during the auction or online via DLMS.ca.

“We’d love to see people come out, support the kids, and help bring this robot to Saskatchewan,” Beaulac said.