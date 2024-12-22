One person killed in collision between truck and SUV east of St. Denis

A 69-year-old woman from the Humboldt RCMP detachment area has died in a collision on Highway 5 east of St. Denis.

Saskatoon RCMP officers were called to the scene at around 11:30 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 20 following reports of a collision between a westbound SUV and eastbound truck.

The woman was the lone occupant of the SUV. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The lone occupant of the truck, a 45-year-old man from Saskatoon, was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Saskatoon RCMP and an RCMP Collision Reconstruction team continue to investigate.

St. Denis is located roughly 40 km east of Saskatoon.