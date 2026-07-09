One person in hospital following shooting in Red Wing

One man is in hospital with serious injuries following a shooting in the community of Red Wing.

Prince Albert RCMP officers were called to the scene at around 9:30 p.m. on Friday, July 3. Police say the man was shot during an altercation between a group of people.

Investigators found and seized a gun at a residential property. They also arrested 38-year-old Leon Black of Prince Albert.

Black has been charged with aggravated assault and discharging a firearm with intent. He made his first court appearance on Monday.