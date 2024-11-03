One down, one to go: Carlton punches ticket to provincial final with win over FW Johnson

The Carlton Crusaders will play for a provincial title next weekend in Saskatoon following a 39-13 win over Regina’s FW Johnson at Max Clunie Field on Saturday afternoon.

Carlton head coach Lindsay Strachan says he was pleased with the start the Crusaders had.

“We talked about that quick start. I thought we played really well right off the bat and just put the pressure on right from the opening kickoff. It was good, it was a great performance, proud of our kids, very proud of our staff and the scheme for today. It’s cool to get to go compete for a provincial title.”

Carlton would take a 7-0 lead after the first quarter, with the lone score coming on a one yard rushing touchdown from Tucker Prodaehl.

In the second, Gage Prodaehl would extend the Carlton lead to double digits with a field goal from 18 yards out.

The Crusaders would find paydirt as quarterback Sully Smith-Windsor would connect with wideout Jordan Stene for a 51 yard passing score at the 3:17 mark of the second quarter.

Just over four minutes later, Smith-Windsor would connect with Zane Litzenberger from 53 yards for another passing score.

In the third quarter, Smith-Windsor would call his own number for a two yard rushing score.

Carlton would strike again less then a minute later as Tucker Prodaehl would intercept a pass and return it 18 yards for a pick six.

FW Johnson would break through on the scoreboard near the end of the third quarter as Laur Braileanu would catch a 20 yard touchdown pass. The extra point was not successful.

Braileanu would find the end zone again in the fourth quarter on a 26 yard touchdown reception.

Carlton would add a single point in the fourth quarter thanks to a rouge.

Strachan says he felt they had a special group with Carlton coming into the season and he is looking forward to what next weekend will bring.

“When you start out, we had a good group coming back. In the back of your mind, you’re thinking that there’s a chance that you could be playing on that weekend. We had some early season adversity where we figured out that there was some work to do. To be here with that opportunity in front of us, it’s a pretty cool feeling. So excited for our kids, excited for our school to just go and lay it on the line and see what happens.”

In the other semi-final, Saskatoon Bishop Mahoney defeated Moose Jaw Central 31-3. Strachan says the Crusaders will face a tall test in Bishop Mahoney next week.

“I’m looking forward to seeing what they do. But that’s a quality program year to year. They’re always competing for that 5A title in Saskatoon. We know we’re going to see a good team and a good game next week.”

Kick off for the provincial final is at 1 p.m. on Saturday afternoon at Saskatoon Minor Football Field.

