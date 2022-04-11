One dead and two injured following collision by Warman

One woman is dead and two other people are injured following a vehicle collision by Warman.

At approximately 9:45 p.m. on April 9th, a Warman RCMP officer observed an SUV driving erratically on Highway #12.

The officer engaged their emergency lights to stop the SUV, which kept driving at a high rate of speed. The officer lost sight of the SUV, but continued to drive in the direction it was headed.

The officer then located the SUV, which had collided with another vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle, a 30 year old woman from Warman, was declared deceased at the scene. Her passenger was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the SUV was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. Their identity is currently under investigation.

Warman RCMP continue to investigate with the assistance of a Saskatchewan RCMP Collision Reconstructionist.