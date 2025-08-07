One Arrow First Nation and Canada reach farming benefits settlement

Daily Herald Staff

Chief Janine Baldhead of One Arrow First Nation and Rebecca Alty, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, announced a settlement agreement resolving the Nation’s Agricultural Benefits claim, also known as a Cows and Plows settlement on July 31.

“Chief One Arrow once said, ‘Do not mistreat my people’—a message that continues to echo through generations. This agricultural benefits settlement is about respect and honouring our treaty. It acknowledges that the promises made under Treaty 6 were not upheld, and that the consequences of those broken promises are still felt today,” Chief Janine Baldhead of One Arrow First Nation said. “As we move forward, we do so with our Treaty in mind—not only for ourselves, but for our children and those yet to come.

“We are all Treaty people. Honouring these agreements is not only an obligation; it is a shared commitment to work together in the spirit of reconciliation, justice, and partnership. By sharing our history, we help others understand that it was our ancestors who thought of us when they entered into Treaty. We must continue to think of our future generations in the same way—as our ancestors once thought of us.”

Under this agreement, the Government of Canada will pay $124 million in compensation to One Arrow First Nation for failing to fulfill its Treaty 6 obligations to provide the Nation with farming tools, plows, crop seeds, livestock, and other supplies.

“Canada’s failure to uphold its promise to provide the people of One Arrow First Nation with the support they were entitled to is a shameful chapter in our shared history – one whose consequences continue to be felt today,” said The Honourable Rebecca Alty, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations. “Today’s settlement reflects our desire to take responsibility for historical injustices in order to build trust, renew relationships with First Nations, and advance the work of reconciliation.”

These agricultural benefits were meant to facilitate One Arrow First Nation’s transition to a strong, self-sustaining community through farming. However, as a result of Canada’s failure to meet its Treaty obligations, the Nation did not have the equipment it needed to support its members.

“This settlement with One Arrow First Nation reflects our shared commitment to honouring Treaty 6,” Buckley Belanger, Secretary of State (Rural Development) said. “It’s a meaningful step towards strengthening our relationship and continuing the important work of reconciliation together.”

In a press release, the federal government said settling specific claims is an important part of Canada’s ongoing efforts to advance reconciliation by rebuilding trust and strengthening its relationships with First Nations. By providing fair compensation in recognition of unkept promises, the press release reads, Canada is taking responsibility and working toward a better future. This work is guided by the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act.

One Arrow First Nation is a Cree First Nations band government in Bellevue, Saskatchewan. Its main reserve is located just south of Batoche near the South Saskatchewan River. It is bordered by the rural municipalities of St. Louis No. 431, Fish Creek No. 402, and Duck Lake No. 463.

Treaty 6 was signed by Crown representatives and Cree, Assiniboine and Ojibwe leaders on August 23, 1876, at Fort Carleton, Saskatchewan, and on September 9, 1876, at Fort Pitt, Saskatchewan. The Treaty boundaries extend across the central portions of present-day Alberta and Saskatchewan.

Specific claims deal with past wrongs against First Nations. These claims—made by First Nations against the Government of Canada—relate to the administration of land and other First Nation assets and to the fulfillment of historic treaties and other agreements. Claims are addressed through an alternative dispute resolution process under the Specific Claims Policy and, since 2009, the Specific Claims Tribunal Act.

Over the past five years, 229 claims have been resolved for nearly $15.1 billion in compensation.

To date, 53 agricultural benefits claims have been resolved in Treaties 4, 5, 6, and 10, for more than $6.9 billion in compensation.