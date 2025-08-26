Onam festival to bring Kerala’s colours, flavours to Prince Albert on Sept. 6

A vibrant celebration of culture, tradition, and togetherness will take centre stage when the Prince Albert Malayali Association hosts its annual Onam festival on Sept. 6 at the Carlton Community Hall. Tickets available until Sept. 1.

The event, which runs from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., marks the association’s anniversary. For the growing Malayali community in the city, it’s more than a festival; it’s a homecoming.

“Onam is a festival of joy, a festival of sharing food, music, and dance,” said Arvind Vijay, General Secretary of the Prince Albert Malayali Association. “It brings us all together, and for us here in Prince Albert, it’s a way to keep our traditions alive and share them with others.”

Onam, Kerala’s iconic harvest festival, is rooted in the legend of King Mahabali, who is believed to return once a year to visit his people. The Prince Albert celebration will feature a tableau depicting Mahabali’s visit, complete with cultural explanations for those unfamiliar with the tradition.

What to expect

The day promises an array of cultural programs. including Thiruvathira, a traditional group dance performed by women in Kerala attire, alongside cinematic dance, instrumental music, and popular songs. Floral decorations will include a vibrant Pookalam, a flower carpet arranged in intricate patterns, which is a hallmark of Onam festivities.

Adding to the experience is the Onasadhya, a grand vegetarian feast served on banana leaves. The meal features more than 20 dishes, including curries, pickles, and desserts like payasam.

“Sadya is an emotion for every Malayali,” said Vijay. “It’s served on a banana leaf with traditional flavours, and my favourite part is the pal payasam, a sweet dish made with milk and rice.”

Games like Vadamvali (tug-of-war) and a DJ session in the evening will round out the celebration. Lunch will be served from 1 to 2:30 p.m., with snacks and competitions later in the day.

Open to all cultures

Tickets are available to everyone through the association’s Instagram and Facebook pages, but must be purchased by September 1 due to advance food orders. Early bird sales have closed, but tickets remain at $30 each. Payments can be made by e-transfer to princealbertma@gmail.com or by contacting organizers directly.



“We want everyone to come, try our food, see our dances, and enjoy the day,” said Vijay. “Nobody leaves without a smile.”

For details or ticket inquiries, call 639-994-1401 or visit the Prince Albert Malayali Association on social media.