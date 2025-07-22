On the right track: cadet gears up with mountain bike skills

2Lt. J.T. Lewis

Submitted

Borden, Ont. – For Hugh Rupert, the summer has had him pursuing something he really loves. He has just recently completed the Mountain Bike Instructor course at Blackdown Cadet Training Centre (CTC) located at Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Borden in Ontario. Graduation was July 18, 2025.

His home corps is 390 Royal Canadian Army Cadet Corps in Prince Albert where he is a Warrant Officer. He has been a cadet for almost five years.

“I’m happy I got onto this course,” he said. “I really enjoy mountain biking.”

Cadets can take courses that help them with experiential learning. The Mountain Bike Instructor Course teaches the cadets how to maintain and repair the bikes, teaches them how to plan treks and the skills to safely ride the mountain bike.

During the course, the cadets learned to tackle local trails around CFB Borden, ranging from beginner to advanced trails.

For Rupert, he hopes that this will allow him to work at a CTC in the future as a staff cadet for the course.

“By having done this course, I’m hoping it will give me a chance to be a staff cadet for this course in the future,” he said.

Staff cadets are part of the instructional staff team at a training centre, helping course cadets gain success in their training.

Rupert speaks very highly of the Cadet Program.

“Learn, have fun and enjoy cadets, because you will learn lots in the program that will help you in life,” he said.

Summer training provides fun and rewarding experiences for all cadet participants by offering opportunities to meet new people during safe and challenging activities that encourage personal growth. Training opportunities include in-person Cadet Training Centre courses and the National Cadet Advisory Council, and virtual training through the Technology and Distance Learning Centre and the Digital Internship.