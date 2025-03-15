Oiring completes hat trick with OT winner as Raiders down Rebels

Aiden Oiring picked the perfect time to complete his hat trick as the 19-year-old was the overtime hero as the Prince Albert Raiders picked up a massive 4-3 victory over the Red Deer Rebels at Peavey Mart Centrium on Friday night.

Raider head coach Ryan McDonald says Oiring is a valuable player for Prince Albert each and every night.

“He scored in all different ways. The power play goal, a shorthanded goal gets our first one of the year and the game winner. Just the way he plays. How defensively responsible he is and how good of a stick he has and how tenacious he plays, it’s really nice to see him get rewarded.”

Oiring would open the scoring at the 3:36 mark of the opening period with his 26th goal of the season coming on the power play. Tomas Mrsic and Daxon Rudolph assisted on the play.

Red Deer would answer at the 8:59 mark as Jaxon Fuder would strike for his 11th goal of the season. Derek Thurston and Brett Calhoon assisted on the play.

Gleb Semenov’s second goal of the season would give Red Deer the lead at the 12:55 mark as he would find a loose puck and slide it past Dimitri Fortin. Fuder had the lone assist.

Less then two minutes later, Kalan Lind would double the Rebel lead with his 11th goal of the season. Semenov had the lone helper.

The Raiders would respond just over a minute later as Niall Crocker would deflect his 26th goal of the season past Peyton Shore to bring Prince Albert within one. Mrsic and Oiring assisted on the play.

Just over two minutes later, Oiring would strike to even up the score with his 27th goal of the season coming unassisted.. It was the first short handed tally of the season for the Raiders.

All the scoring in regulation from the two clubs would come in the opening twenty minutes and the teams would head into overtime.

Prince Albert held the Red Deer power play scoreless in five opportunities, which played a major factor in forcing the game to go to overtime.

“The guys ate lots of pucks.” McDonald explained. “We had good sticks, Fortin stood tall in there. Our blue line stood, we really fronted pucks well. When they got some momentum and got some movement around, we were able to sort stuff out.”

Oiring would strip the puck from a Rebel defender and out waited Shore before finishing off the game with his 28th goal of the season at the 4:10 mark of the extra frame. The overtime winner complete Oiring’s first career WHL hat trick.

Dimitri Fortin made 26 saves to earn the win for Prince Albert. Peyton Shore made 21 stops for the Rebels.

Prince Albert returns to action on Saturday night when they take on the Edmonton Oil Kings at Roger’s Place. Puck drops at 7 p.m.

