Oh, what a night

Swept from the corners of my mind…

11 pm. I was on the edge of sleep, neither too hot nor too cold. The blanket was comfy. The window was open to appreciate the country stillness. There was a dog or two on the bed but no crowding. I was drifting off to the thought of tomorrow’s travel with my favourite daughter. We would leave at 8:30 so I would even have a full night’s sleep. I turned off the light and began to drift.

A loud squeak startled me. Had I dreamed it? The dogs were not reacting. After a few moments I settled back down. It must have been a waking dream. There it was again! A loud, prolonged squeak and a scrabbling sound as Stranger, aka FatCat, clawed her way through the open window carrying something wriggling, dark and squealing. As I fumbled for the bedside light my mind filled with images of the headless shrews that occasionally ended up gifted on my floor, and the deceased robin I’d found on my bed last week. Oh no. This is not happening!

By the soft light of the lamp, I saw the cat scrabble between dogs who were pretending to be statues and jumping to the floor. I stumbled out of bed and opened the patio door. My plan must have been to shoo them out to the deck using the only thing I had at hand– an old flyswatter. The kind that has been used for so long that its handle is bendy.

FatCat was focused on trying to play with her guest while I kept trying to flip it out of her paws towards the door. But the handle would bend just as I got it under the large mouse, allowing it to flop back to the floor, where the cat would try to resume play. We wobbled about the room playing Insane Keep Away, her snatching

Eventually Stranger began gaining the upper hand so I upped my game, trying to sweep it onto a dustpan to take it away. The cat was winning. Eventually I dove it to scoop and ended up whacking the poor mouse. Between cat germs and smacks it had no hope, so I unalived the thing. I scooped it up and tossed it off the deck in seconds. Then I slammed and locked the door, yelled at the confused cat, and made sure the window was shut tight. Quivering from the adrenaline of a midnight hunt, I tried to go back to sleep.

But was it over? Oh no, my friend! The cat began to roam, looking for open windows from which to escape. But all the other windows are screened, so she went from room to room knocking things off windowsills and tables seeking an exit. She finally ambled into the on-suite bathroom, tried to get out that window, knocking toothbrushes, hairbrushes, and jewelry down the sink drain or across the floor. Again, I scrabbled out of bed, this time to lock her in the echoing little room where she mewed piteously through the night.

I tossed and turned, finally texting my daughter at 2:15 am that I was postponing our trip until 10 am, as I was still wide-awake cursing my oblivious dogs and the over-eager cat. Finally fell asleep at 4, awakening in the morning with a “hunting hangover” from lack of sleep.

Tell me again how pets are good for your blood pressure.

Cathy Bendle finds humor in the quirks of everyday life, from training teachers to dodging housework. When not writing, she’s either laughing at her pets, frantically Googling for her work assignments, or playing on her iPad.