Off the Cuff to support Food Bank with Merry Improv Comedy Show

Off the Cuff Improv and Interactive have been hosting shows every third Thursday this year at the Mahon Auditorium in the Prince Albert Public Library.

This month, with it being the holidays, the troupe decided to do something special for the Prince Albert Food Bank with the Merry Improv Comedy Show.

Adreanna Gareau of Off the Cuff said they are still doing what they always do to support the library, but are adding additional support for the Food Bank.

“We are doing Thursday shows every month at the library and we always donate half of our proceeds back to the library for their Save Our Seats campaign,” Gareau explained. “We are still going to do that, but this time as well, if you bring a donation for the food bank, then you get in for half price.

“We’re going to have the candy canes for the kids and it’s going to be just a good old fun time.”

She said that people should expect the usual fun time at the show.

“They’re going to probably have a bit of a holiday sort of theme to them, but I don’t know for sure,” Gareau said.

She added that it is called improv for a reason.

“We work with what we’ve got,” she said.

Gareau won’t be at Thursday’s performance due to other commitments, but has confidence that whatever assortment of people are on stage will put on a good show.

“My kids have their Christmas concert that night, which I just found out, but that is okay it will be a good team,” Gareau said.

With it being the holiday season the group figured that giving to the Food Bank was a worthy cause, according to Gareau.

“I have been reading lately about how they’re really strapped and how the demand has gone up so much in the last year or two years, so I just thought that this was a good way,” she said. “We encourage people to give to the Food Bank and in exchange we give them a little gift, a half price ticket. It just seemed like a nice thing to do in the spirit of the holidays.”

This is the second recent fundraiser put on by members of the Prince Albert Arts community.

On Dec. 13, music lovers gathered at the Spice Trail for Crush Hunger – A Fundraiser for the Prince Albert Food Bank. The triple bill featured Softbox and Dirty Sanchez Orchestra from Prince Albert and Psycho Hillbillees from Nipawin.

“I think the arts community is very nice, I might be a bit biased,” Gareau, who is also president of the Prince Albert Arts Board, joked.

The Merry Improv Comedy Show is at the Mahon Auditorium on Thursday, Dec. 19 at 7 p.m. and Gareau encouraged the community to buy a ticket.

“It’ll just be cash at the door. If you don’t have a food bank donation, it’s just $10.00 for the food bank,” she said. “If you do just want to do a cash donation, you’ll still get ticket for how for half price and just tell us how much you’re giving us to give to the food bank, and we will make sure it gets passed on over.”

