Odyssey Productions looking for funding boost with Thanksgiving draw

Daily Herald Contributor

The Odyssey Productions have announced 4 p.m. of Oct. 14 as the official date for the Thanksgiving Gobbler online 50/50 draw as the organization gets set to put together its next play.

The venue will be 1026 First Ave West in Prince Albert.

Odyssey Productions is a trinity theatre group that has been around for over 30 years,and relies on sponsors and donations. It does 50/50 raffles for each of its shows.

Funds raised are used in renting of locations, costumes and posters for each season.

“We do three plays in a season in a year and each play takes runs for about three days,” Kim Morrall, Vice-President, Odyssey Productions said. “Our second show will be Misery by Stephen King and should be in January or February. The third show will be Gabriel Dumonts Wild West Show.”

Tickets are sold 1 for $10, 5 for $20, 25 for $50 and 100 for $100 and can be bought at www.rafflebox.ca

This also serves as a support for local theatre in Prince Albert.