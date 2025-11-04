Obzhynky harvest celebration returns to the Exhibition Centre

The Prince Albert Barveenok Ukrainian Dancers are preparing to celebrate community and culture later this month as Obzhynky, the traditional Ukrainian harvest festival, returns to the Prince Albert Exhibition Centre on Saturday, Nov. 15.

The long-running event marks the end of harvest season with a night of dance, food, and live music. Organizers say it’s as much about bringing people together as it is about raising funds for the local nonprofit dance group.

“Obzhynky is a big celebration where everybody comes together to feast and dance and celebrate all the wheat being off the field and the harvest being done,” said Barveenok president Kayleigh Skoromorski. At the heart of Obzhynky is community, and that’s really what we represent as an organization.”

The Barveenok dancers will share the stage with two semi-professional ensembles from Saskatoon, the Pavlychenko Folklorique Ensemble and the Yevshan Ukrainian Folk Ballet Ensemble. Skomorowski said it’s a natural partnership, since many Barveenok instructors and alumni have performed with those groups.

“Every young Ukrainian dancer kind of dreams of being part of an ensemble once they reach that level,” she said. “We have alumni who’ve danced with both, and two of our current instructors still perform with PFE.”

This year’s celebration also features live music from HALF NA PIV, a Ukrainian-Canadian band known for its energetic blend of folk and contemporary songs. Guests will enjoy a full Ukrainian meal catered by Randy Whitter of My Place Catering, complete with perogies and other traditional dishes.

Skomorowski said food, dance, and togetherness are all central to Ukrainian culture.

“It’s as much about being together as it is about the performances,” she said. “We’re really looking forward to sharing a meal, dancing, and just being together again in a big space.”

The move back to the Exhibition Centre marks a return to pre-pandemic attendance levels.

“We’d been in smaller venues since COVID, but we’ve been selling out every year,” she said. “This year we decided to go back to the larger venue, and as of now we’re pretty much sold out, with just a few tickets left.”

Funds raised through Obzhynky help the Barveenok organization keep tuition fees affordable and maintain its collection of handmade costumes, many of which come directly from Ukraine. “We never want tuition to be a barrier for families,” Skomorowski said. “Our costumes are all from Ukraine and have become more difficult to source and replace as the war continues, so this event really helps us sustain what we do.”

Skomorowski said she’s also noticed growing interest in Ukrainian culture in recent years, both from newcomers and long-time residents. “Everybody’s a little bit Ukrainian in Saskatchewan,” she said with a smile. “With new Ukrainian families joining our community and more people reconnecting with their roots, that pride has really come through.”

Tickets for Obzhynky are nearly sold out and available through the group’s website at www.pabarveenok.com.