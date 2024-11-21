Obzhynky features local dancer in second performance with PFE

The Prince Albert Barveenok Ukrainian Dancers Obzhynky Fall Harvest Celebration at Plaza 88 on Saturday was more than just a celebration and another sold-out fundraiser.

For Alyssa Chenier, who is originally from Prince Albert and a former Barveenok dancer it was her second ever performance with the Pavlychenko Folklorique Ensemble (PFE).

The whole idea to dance in her hometown for her second performance was significant.

“I think it’s really special because my first ever performance was that at Obzhynky a long time ago when I was like four or five. So being back it’s kind of full circle,” Chenier said.

Along with Chenier, two Barveenok instructors Austyn Kozun and Natalya Schevchuk are also part of PFE.

Michael Oleksyn/Daily Herald



Yevshan performed Volyn a Central Dance during the Prince Albert Barveenok Ukrainian Dancers Obzhynky Fall Harvest Celebration at Plaza 88 on Saturday. Michael Oleksyn/Daily Herald



The Pavlychenko Folklorique Ensemble (PFE) performed the Obzhynky Suite at the Prince Albert Barveenok Ukrainian Dancers Obzhynky Fall Harvest Celebration at Plaza 88 on Saturday. Michael Oleksyn/Daily Herald



The Barveenok Intermediate and Seniors performed during the Prince Albert Barveenok Ukrainian Dancers Obzhynky Fall Harvest Celebration at Plaza 88 on Saturday. Michael Oleksyn/Daily Herald



The Barveenok Beginners performed during the Prince Albert Barveenok Ukrainian Dancers Obzhynky Fall Harvest Celebration at Plaza 88 on Saturday

Chenier said that joinng PFE was also special because it allowed her to continue to follow her passion.

“I’ve been dancing my whole life and my mom has been a dance teacher for a long time, and she danced her whole life too. So it’s just like been in my blood to dance. And I really love dancing. And I’ve always wanted to dance with them since I was little,” she said.

The cultural aspect is part of what attracted Chenier to Ukrainian Dance.

“It’s very different than other kinds of dancing, and I think it’s like really interesting learning all the culture and the back story behind each region. Just everyone is so passionate about it. No, I just love it,” Chenier said.

Chenier added that she really enjoys the advanced part of dancing with PFE. She danced with Barveenok from 2010 until 2019 and then practiced in Saskatoon from 2020 until 2024 before joining PFE officially.

“PFE is a little bit more of a professional kind of group, so it is more advanced,” Chenier said.

Barvenook President Kayleigh Skomorowski said that the sold out event continues to exceed expectations.

“Obzhynk always is. But yeah, new venue continually working through growing interest and all that kind of stuff. I think within 10 days we got down to just having like a dozen or so tickets left,” Skomorowski said.

The event is one of two major fundraisers for Barveenok.

“Between this and festival most of the fundraising that we do comes from these two events,” she said.

The event is more than a fundraiser for the dance group.

“So we do it for the funds but there’s other things we could do to fundraise, but this one allows us to also bring our community together and celebrate Ukrainian culture and have our kids dancing and bringing in the groups that we’re bringing in so that everybody gets to celebrate all that,” Skomorowski said.

Saturday’s festival featured a catered supper and performances by PFE, Yevshan, and the Barveenok Beginners, Juniors, Adults, Intermediates and Seniors. She said that PFE has a natural connection because of Kozun and Schevchuk.

“And then we have a long standing relationship with Yevshan, a lot of our past alumni have danced with Yevshan,” Skomorowski explained.

As people entered the fundraiser Half Na Piv, who performed for the dance which followed the dancing, entertained the crowd.

After supper and before the performances there was a performance of the Ukrainian National Anthem and a moment of silence for those lost in the war in Ukraine.

Final fundraising numbers were not available by deadline.