Obzhynky Fall Harvest Celebration features Saskatchewan debut of dance

The Prince Albert Barveenok Ukrainian Dancers Obzhynky Fall Harvest Celebration at the Prince Albert Exhibition Centre on Saturday was more than just a celebration and another sold-out fundraiser.

For Alyssa Chenier, who is originally from Prince Albert and a former Barveenok dancer, it was a chance for a special performance with the Pavlychenko Folklorique Ensemble (PFE).

Chenier said it is always special to return to Prince Albert.

“I grew up dancing in PA, so I’ve grown up dancing at Obzhynky,” Chenier said. “I’ve danced here all my childhood growing up. It’s just really special to come back and dance with the more professional group. I always idolized them when I was younger so it’s really cool to come back.”

This is her second year with PFE and said the experience has been great.

“It’s a really great environment, and we do lots of performances. This summer, we went to Dauphin and Vegreville and danced at those two big festivals,” Chenier said.

Chenier said that dancing with Barveenok gave her all of the basics needed to reach the next level. She said the club also helped build her love for Ukrainian Dance.

Along with Chenier, two Barveenok instructors Austyn Kozun and Natalya Schevchuk are also part of PFE.

Chenier said that joining PFE allowed her to continue to follow her passion. PFE was doing a second performance of a number which also made the evening special.

“We’re doing our Pokuttia Medley, this is actually our only second time doing it,” she said. “We’ve been working on this dance all summer and we premiered it in Dauphin at Canada’s National Ukrainian Festival. We’re doing it here for the second time. And we’re also doing our Hopak to end the show.”

She said that it was great to debut the Pokuttia Medley for a crowd in her hometown.

“I am happy to be here. It’s really exciting to come back and dance here. I’m looking forward to another one,” she said.

Chenier danced with Barveenok from 2010 until 2019 and then practiced in Saskatoon from 2020 until 2024 before joining PFE officially.

Barvenook President Kayleigh Skomorowski said the sold out event continues to exceed expectations.

“(It’s) a venue with a higher capacity, so to still sell out with 150 more seats is surprising and good,” Skomorowski said.

The event is one of two major fundraisers for Barveenok, but Skomorowski said it’s about more than generating financial support.

“For our organization, it’s a chance for our kids to dance and share some of the stuff that they’ve already started working on (and) then to also to see our friends, like PFE and Yevshan, out on the stage and some of our alumi here in their own community.

“It’s one thing to see those performers on a stage in Saskatoon or at whatever event. To have them come here to our community to dance, share the stage with them, it means the world to them. Then to have our own community kind of come out to support our kids is also a big deal,” she added.

Saturday’s festival featured a catered supper and performances by PFE, Yevshan, and the Barveenok Beginners, Juniors and Intermediates. She said that PFE has a natural connection because of Kozun and Schevchuk.

As people entered the fundraiser Half Na Piv, who performed for the dance which followed the dancing, entertained the crowd.

After supper and before the dancing there was a performance of the Ukrainian National Anthem and a moment of silence for those lost in the war in Ukraine.

Final fundraising numbers were not available by deadline.

Skomorowski said that the event could not happen without the sponsors.

“I always like to throw a shout out to the thanks to our sponsors because it’s one thing to put on the event, but then when you have different businesses within the community that also want to put their foot forward to help you, that goes a long way. We’re super fortunate and thankful to them.”

