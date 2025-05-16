Nursing program celebrates 20 years of success in Prince Albert

There was a special reunion in Prince Albert on Saturday as alumni from a local nursing program celebrated 20 years.

The Prince Albert and North Nursing Baccalaureate Education Reunion celebrated with a program at the USask Prince Albert Campus.

The reunion was open to alumni who graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing at the USask Prince Albert and Northern Campuses between 2006 and 2025 after taking classes with First Nations University, Saskatchewan Polytechnic, or USask.

This included current USask College of Nursing Prince Albert graduates with a Masters of Nursing, Nurse Practitioner or PhD. This represents over 600 students and includes students from Northern Saskatchewan

Event chair Joanne Mercredi was part of the first class in 2006.

“I think having the nursing program available in Prince Albert really is benefiting the northern communities and surrounding areas,” she said. “I know a lot of people went to their hometowns after graduating.”

Graduates went on to serve in Stanley Mission, Montreal Lake, Southend, Pelican Narrows and Dechambeau.

“I see a lot of the nurses who graduated from the program working at the Victoria Hospital also. Some of the nurses that graduated from the program helped deliver my babies,” Mercredi said.

The benefits of the program were outlined by a list of speakers that included nursing leaders Dr. Joyce Desjarlais, Dr. Netha Dyck and Dr. Solina Ritcher.

Dr. June Anonson, Emeritus Professor of the USask College of Nursing, was the first assistant dean. Sshe and Mercredi spoke about the history of the program.

“I really believe that the program did a good job in preparing us for the nursing world,” Mercredi said. “I can honestly say I probably wouldn’t have taken nursing if it wasn’t available here in Prince Albert.”

There were also undergraduate reflections along with reflections by students of the program who went on to graduate work.

“I was one of the first of seven that graduated in 2006. I believe that having the smaller classrooms here in the northern campus like here in Prince Albert created more opportunity to have one-on-one with the faculty. We got close with the faculty and staff,” Mercredi said.

“I have made long, long-lasting friendships in the program. Having the smaller classroom, you didn’t feel so alone. You had a support system.”

Prince Albert Mayor Bill Powalinsky brought greetings from the City. His wife, Charlotte Powalinsky was part of the Class of 2011 and said the Nurse’s Prayer.

Guests flew in from Ontario, Manitoba, and British Columbia for the event.

Anonson said that the program was created to serve a need, and it’s succeeded. She the introduction of the USask Prince Albert campus has improved the program but it has always been excellent.

“It was wonderful when we were there,” she said.

Indigenous representation in the program is over 30 per cent.

The event began with an Honour Song from Micah Daniels of Sturgeon Lake, a Traditional Dance by alumni Sunshine Naytowhow, a Jingle Dance and Men’s Traditional Dance presentation by Mackenzie Morin, Kasey Halkett, Leander Dreaver and Jessica Rabbitskin. Other speakers included Cody Cooper of Northlands College. Yania Kristoff and Scott Cournoyer emceed in the afternoon.

Before the formal presentation in the afternoon there was a tour of the FNUniv for students and graduates and a Tour of the Victoria Hospital. Following the program there was group and class pictures along with a reception in the foyer of the USask Prince Albert Campus.

Mercredi’s family has made the program a tradition.

“My sister graduated in 2018—Rachel Mirasty—and my niece is finishing her second year—Cadence Linklater,” she said. “I have two daughters, so hopefully maybe they will become nurses.”

