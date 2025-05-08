Nursing and Healthcare Programs at Suncrest College: Your Pathway to Success

Suncrest College

Are you considering a career in healthcare? Would you benefit from smaller class sizes, personalized instruction, and strong community connections?

Suncrest College offers a range of healthcare programs designed to support students across southeast and south-central Saskatchewan. With 11 campuses in nine communities, Suncrest is a local leader in providing accessible, high-quality education close to home.

Whether you’re starting out as a Medical Laboratory Assistant (MLA) or pursuing a full Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) degree, Suncrest College offers a variety of pathways to fit your goals. Programs like Continuing Care Assistant (CCA) and Practical Nursing prepare students for immediate careers in long-term and specialized care — helping you make a meaningful impact where it’s needed most.

You can also take your first year of studies at Suncrest College if you’re working toward careers like medicine, pharmacy, physical therapy, and more. Starting your education at Suncrest gives you the competitive edge you need, with smaller classes, personalized support, and expert advisors who will work with you to create an individualized plan to meet your goals.

Suncrest’s commitment to community health is clear. By offering programs in centers like Yorkton and Melfort, students can study closer to home, reducing financial pressures and maintaining strong ties to their communities. This localized approach also helps meet critical healthcare staffing needs throughout the region.

Suncrest continues to respond to the evolving needs of Saskatchewan’s communities. From expanding laboratory training through the MLA program to enhancing emergency services education with the Primary Care Paramedic program — and proudly offering Saskatchewan’s only Firefighting training program — Suncrest is committed to leading change, not following it.

With innovative programs, personalized support, and a strong community focus, Suncrest College is shaping the next generation of healthcare professionals and strengthening healthcare across Saskatchewan.

Learn more about how Suncrest can help you reach your healthcare career goals at suncrestcollege.ca — and take the first step toward your future today.