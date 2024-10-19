Nunn seeking a second term as trustee in Sask Rivers

Alan Nunn, who is currently serving as vice chair of the Saskatchewan Rivers School Division board, is seeking a second term on the board.

Nunn worked as a teacher, vice principal, principal and superintendent in the division over 34 years. After leaving education for two years he decided to run for trustee in 2020.

“I ran and I was fortunate enough to get elected. I think I came in second place and I’ve just thoroughly enjoyed myself being on the board and keeping my finger in the educational pie,” Nunn said. “I still get to deal with issues. I still get to deal with students in some capacities and I still get to deal with teachers, and those are really important parts of what I enjoy.”

Nunn said that his background in education is one of his strengths on the board. Another, he said, is having lived in Prince Albert most of his life, except for university and his first few years in the education field.

“If you count my teaching year and my Superintendent years, I’ve got 42 years of experience in the field and I’ve learned a lot,” Nunn said. “I’ve really learned a lot. I know better how to do things now. I’m not perfect by any means but I know better.”

Nunn was also elected Vice Chair by the board for the past year. He has taken on the role of chair with the resignation of chair Darlene Rowden to run as the Saskatchewan Party candidate for the Batoche riding.

“This past two weeks has been an uphill curve of 95 degrees for me because Darlene’s gone and I can’t believe the number of things you’re called upon to do,” Nunns said. “Go here, go there, that some of it, but you have got to set agendas. You have got to set meetings. It is a lot of work.”

He said that he respected the work of both Rowden and former board chair Barry Hollick.

As a trustee, he said, they need to be ready to respond to the government with unannounced funding. Nunn said he is ready to make decisions to see where these dollars go to benefit students and staff to provide the best learning possible.

“All of a sudden, the government is putting money into this and that, and it shows up in your doorstep,” he said.

“It’s money that you got to come up with some sort of programming for, and I like that part. I like that we can put our heads together and think how we can do this better.”

Nunn said that he would also be able to address the speed at which education is changing if re-elected.

“It’s like anything else, there’s always something new and you approach it through a totally different angle,” he explained.

Nunn asked everyone for their support as a candidate in the City of Prince Albert.

“I just would really be honored to be reelected and get to have a second term and further share what I think I can bring to the table,” he said.

The Municipal and School Board elections are scheduled for Nov. 13.

