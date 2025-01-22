NPF survey shows satisfaction with RCMP

More than three-quarters of Canadians are very satisfied or somewhat satisfied with the policing services provided by RCMP officers, according to recent data released by the National Police Federation

The organization released survey data on Tuesday showing support for increasing RCMP police budgets, while also investment in member’s equipment and technology.

“As reflected in our results, Canadians trust RCMP Members as public safety experts, and want to see increased funding to ensure our Members have access to the modern tools and technologies needed to proactively protect Canadians at the federal, provincial and municipal level.” said Brian Sauvé, President and CEO of the National Police Federation.

The survey results show 76 per cent of residents in communities served by the RCMP are satisfied with RCMP policing, versus 16 per cent who are not very satisfied or not satisfied at all. Just eight per cent reported being unsure.

Roughly 68 per cent believe police budgets should be maintained or increased, with 15 per cent saying they support a decrease in funding.

Roughly 51 per cent of respondents said they would feel less safe with an RCMP budget decrease.

Suave said the survey of over 2,000 randomly selected Canadians was conducted for the NPF by Pollara Strategic Insights from Nov. 27 to Dec. 6 just as Canadian border security began making headlines. He said the results show Canadians are engaged in issues of public safety in their communities and care about investing in and supporting RCMP Members.

“For over five years we’ve been doing these surveys and support for more police funding is at an all-time high, even in very early December when border security funding discussions were just beginning,” said Sauvé.

Suave said conversations with elected officials indicates that they are also seeing strong support from across a party line which is yet another positive reflection of RCMP Members and the critical work they are doing across Canada.

“The results send a clear message that Canadians want well-funded, well-trained, and well-supported law enforcement agencies to keep our communities safe,” Sauvé added.

Survey results from one year ago show satisfaction with RCMP policing hasn’t changed. Roughly 76 per cent of respondents have reported feeling very or somewhat satisfied each of the last four years.

The National Police Federation (NPF) represents more than 20,000 RCMP Members serving across Canada and internationally.