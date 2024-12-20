Not feeling the Christmas magic?

Faith Wood

Not feeling the Christmas spirit this year? Did those decorations showing up the day after Halloween spike your stress levels? You’re not alone.

It’s not that you’re a Grinch. Your heart is just fine. But something about this season puts pressure on us to feel cheerful, merry, and bright – even when we don’t.

The truth is that the holidays can be challenging for many people. For some, it’s the first Christmas without a loved one, and the empty chair at the table feels overwhelming. For others, the season is shadowed by a breakup, divorce, or the sting of unmet expectations – like the job you thought you’d have, the family you hoped to start, or the financial security you’re still waiting for.

Even if nothing specific has gone wrong, the holidays have a way of amplifying what feels missing in our lives. The joy we see in movies, commercials, and social media can make us feel like everyone else’s holiday is perfect while ours falls short.

Let’s face it – Christmas can feel like a marathon of responsibilities. There are gifts to buy, cookies to bake, cards to send, bills to pay, parties to attend, and school events to juggle. On top of that, the financial strain of the holidays can feel crushing. Between rising costs and tight budgets, many people feel more stress than joy.

And what about the emotional toll? The pressure to “put on a happy face” while you’re feeling less than festive can be exhausting. It’s important to remind yourself that there’s no such thing as a perfect Christmas.

Letting go of unrealistic expectations doesn’t mean giving up on Christmas altogether. Instead, focus on the small things that bring you comfort and peace. Give yourself permission to scale back on activities that feel draining and invest your time in what feels meaningful.

Here are some ways to navigate the season and reconnect with a quieter kind of joy:

• Spend time in nature: A brisk walk in the crisp air, even for 10 minutes, can help clear your head. Listen to the crunch of snow under your feet, watch the trees shimmer with frost, and let the stillness of winter offer a bit of calm.

• Declutter your to-do list: You don’t have to say yes to every invitation or meet every expectation. Focus on one or two traditions that matter most to you and your loved ones. Give yourself permission to skip the rest.

• Reconnect with people who matter: Call or text someone you haven’t spoken to in a while. A simple “I was thinking of you” can mean the world to someone else – and lift your own spirits, too.

• Create a small tradition just for you: Whether it’s baking a favourite recipe, reading a holiday story, or enjoying a cup of tea by the fire, carve out time for simple activities that make you happy.

• Set realistic financial boundaries: If gift-giving feels stressful, suggest alternatives like homemade gifts, shared experiences, or a Secret Santa arrangement. Most people will appreciate the thoughtfulness behind the gesture.

• Be present for others: If someone seems grumpy or “Scrooge-like,” try offering compassion instead of judgment. They might be carrying burdens you don’t see, like grief, loneliness, or personal struggles. Sometimes, just listening or acknowledging their feelings can make a difference.

The holidays don’t have to be flashy or elaborate to be meaningful. For me, the simple act of curling up with a blanket, a warm drink, and a good book feels like magic. To paraphrase Dr. Seuss: “You can find magic wherever you look. Sit back and relax; all you need is a book.”

Maybe for you, it’s a snowy walk, watching holiday lights twinkle in the distance, or hearing your favourite carol. These small moments – quiet and unassuming – can offer comfort when the season feels overwhelming.

If you’re not feeling the Christmas magic this year, that’s okay. The season doesn’t have to come with perfect gifts, Pinterest-worthy decor, or endless to-do lists. It’s enough to simply show up as you are and find peace in the little things.

Be gentle with yourself. Let go of the pressure to be merry and bright, and focus on what feels right for you. Whether it’s reaching out to others, creating space for rest, or embracing small traditions, know this: You’re not alone.