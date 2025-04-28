Norway House Bruins capture Senator’s Cup title

The Norway House Bruins dug deep to capture the 2025 Senator’s Cup title.

Norway House defeated the Round Lake Bears 5-2 in the championship game on Sunday evening at the Art Hauser Centre. It was the second matchup of the day between the two clubs after Round Lake pulled off the win in the ‘A’ side final at 4:15 p.m.

The Bruins would advance to the final after defeating the Sandy Lake Chiefs in the ‘B’ side final to set up the rematch in the championship game.

Bruins defenceman Ty Prefontaine says it took everything that Norway House had in order to take home the championship.

“It was a lot about staying even keel, just playing as a unit instead of trying to do it yourself. Like you said, there’s a lot of games to be played, so you kind of have to play a certain way hoping you’re going to the final. I think we played fantastic throughout the three game stretch here, and I think they took us maybe a little bit lightly thinking that we didn’t have enough juice.”

Norway House isn’t the only team Prefontaine has played for this season that has had success. Prefontaine suited up for the University of Saskatchewan Huskies who captured the Canada West title earlier this year.

“It’s once in a lifetime. It’s the things that you make memories about.” Prefontaine explained. “Guys will be talking about this for years and years to come, especially my U Sports career and this tournament. I plan on playing in these tournaments for a while, and I got one Senator’s Cup under my belt.”

Prefontaine is no stranger to the Art Hauser Centre. The Saskatoon product suited up for the Contacts in U18 AAA before spending time in the WHL with the Prince Albert Raiders, Calgary Hitmen and Lethbridge Hurricanes.

Having played in the Art Hauser in both the WHL and Senator’s Cup, Prefontaine says the atmosphere is different from one to the other.

“There’s a lot less nerves because in the WHL, thousands of people are watching and there’s a little bit more on the line. That doesn’t take away from the environment that PA brings to this tournament, the people that put this on and the people that come watch. All the teams, they care a lot and it’s more about pride than anything so I think we did Norway House proud today and I’m proud to hoist that banner.”

Throughout the tournament, the Bruins had an extra jersey hung on the glass behind their bench. In an interview after the game, forward Keistin Saunders says the jersey had significant meaning to the team.

“His name was Brent Wilson and he was a big part of this team and he’s number 74. We lost him back a couple years but his name lives on and his number lives on forever here with us.”

