Northlands College breaks ground

Valerie G. Barnes Connell Jordan

Northern Advocate

Northlands College held a groundbreaking ceremony for a “state-of-the-art facility and storage shop” at its River Campus in Air Ronge, according to a news release dated Sept. 25.

“We are proud to break ground on this new facility, which represents another major step forward in the development of our facilities at Northlands College,” Northlands College president and CEO Karsten Henriksen said in the press release. “This facility represents much more than a new building, it embodies our commitment to sustainability and community. With its versatile workshop and thoughtful design, the space is built to support campus operations while promoting an efficient and environmentally conscious environment.”

Photo courtesy of Northlands College.

Tomson Highway with Northlands College for the College’s Culture Days celebrations. The College honoured Tomson Highway by naming its Cultural Centre after the author and advocate.

The new facility is an “important step in the College’s ongoing commitment to … providing essential infrastructure that will benefit the entire Northlands College community,” reads the news release.

The new structure will have a natural colour palette, making it blend in with the wooded landscape and its environment.

It will feature an “Indigenous Tipi arch, backlit with energy efficient LED lightening.”

“This unique architectural element celebrates our Indigenous heritage and sustainable design,” reads the news release.

The building will be part of the college’s ability to provide learning space for its diverse learning environments in such areas as university studies, health and wellness and technology and trades.

The workshop area will be equipped to manage a variety of maintenance tasks, supporting the construction and repair needs of all Northlands College Campuses.

The storage shop will also have a a high bay storage area, which will offer space to “Optimize inventory control and provide easy access to essential equipment and materials, ensuring streamlined operations across the College,” reads the news release.

In their Creighton campus, Northlands College announced the official naming of its Cultural Centre after Tomson Highway, a well-known Indigenous author, playwright, musician and advocate for Indigenous culture.

Highway was born in Brochet, Man, but his father was from Pelican Narrows. He is a registered member of Barren Lands First Nation.

“Naming our Cultural Centre after Tomson Highway not only celebrates his remarkable legacy, but also highlights the vibrant cultures that define northern Saskatchewan and Manitoba,” Henriksen said in a press release. “Much like Tomson himself, our Creighton Campus stands at the crossroads of these two provinces, blending their histories and communities. The dedication reflects Northlands College’s continued efforts to promote Indigenous culture, uphold the rich traditions and values of this land, and empower our Indigenous learners to build meaningful careers in today’s industries … Honour Tomson Highway in this lasting way strengthens our mission to cultivate Indigenous excellence and ensure the next generation of leaders can carry these traditions forward.”

Highway, an Officer of the Order of Canada, dedicated his career over several decades promoting Indigenous, language, culture, storytelling and is a strong advocate for Indigenous rights and education.

No one from Northlands college was available for an interview as the Northern Advocate went to press.