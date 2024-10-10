Northland College hosts it’s annual Culture Days

Beginning with a visit from Tomson Highway, Northlands College held two days of celebrations Sept. 24 and 25 in La Ronge and then in Pelican Narrows and Creighton on Sept. 26 and 27.

Valerie G. Barnes Connell Jordan/Northern Advocate

Tomson Highway entertained with music, playing several pieces on the piano, during the Northlands College Culture Days. The well-known author and playwright performed multiple pieces during the event, and spoke to students about art, travel, and his experience as a residential school student.

Tomson Highway is a well-known Indigenous author and playwright, but also a pianist. He performed a number of his own and other compositions throughout the evening.

Valerie G. Barnes Connell Jordan/Northern Advocate

Tomson Highway spoke with students and staff during the event.

His message to students is to work hard and enjoy what you are doing.

Highway said he experienced some hard times, both at the Residential School and as an openly gay man, but he just went on living his life.

He talked about being home over the summer from Residential school, and spending much time working with his father.

Hie father encouraged him to take advantage of the learning he received at school and use it in his life.

When asked by a student, what he thought about staying in university, when not sure what they really wanted to do, he encouraged her to take a year off from school as he had, and travel.

It worked well for him, he said.

Highway said, he has worked hard, travelled extensively and enjoyed his life.

Teepees were set up on the grounds at the canoe building site and were open to students and the public.

There was opportunity to learn about different cultural such as Métis life and culture, ribbon skirt making, birchbark biting, powwow dancing and cultural food.

Valerie G. Barnes Connell Jordan/Northern Advocate

Maggie King teaches the elements of ribbon skirt making.

Susan McKenzie talked to students about the Riel Resistance of 1885 and the fight “for Métis rights.” She also spoke about how “their military system was inspired by the buffalo hunt.”

“We had bison tongue and talked about the importance of the bison to Métis people,” McKenzie said to some students gathered by the teepee.

She demonstrated making butter for visitors and they also had finger weaving people could try.

Janelle Bird is a member of Mosquito First Nation, near the Battlefords. Her family make up the Rocking Horse Dance and Drum Troupe.

“They’re all my children All my boys sit with the drum,” she said.

Her children also dance powwow.

“We all dance. The youngest is 11 months. She has her own outfit too, but she was asleep when we were doing performing.”

The oldest child is 25. They did more than 10 performances in different communities across the province and beyond.

“I never say no, to performing,” she said.

She and her family want Indigenous people to see the strength of their cultural ways.

“We are the Cree Assiniboine from Mosquito First Nation,” she said.

Valerie G. Barnes Connell Jordan/Northern Advocate

The La Ronge Ice Wolves were on hand. They work orange shirts in support of Residential School Survivors and those children who never got home from the schools.

“The Cultural Days celebration is a vital occasion for us to honour and celebrate the Indigenous history and culture that enriches northern Saskatchewan,” Northlands College president and CEO Kardsten Henrikson said in a press release. “This event is not only a celebration of our heritage, but also a powerful way to promote inclusivity and diversity among the many cultures that call our region home. We are especially pleased to host Tomson Highway, a Canadian legend, whose presence is a true honour for our community. His wisdom and experiences are invaluable, and we are grateful for the opportunity to learn from him.”