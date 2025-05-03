Northerners recognized for changing community in healthy ways

Harold Johnson 2025 Change Your Story recipients recognized at Library anniversary

Valerie G. Barnes Connell Jordan

Northern Advocate

The Harold Johnson Change Your Story Award was initiated and named in honour of Harold Johnson, a Cree lawyer and award-winning author, who through his life and writings, inspired healthy change.

The late Harold Johnson inspired change through his writings. He was a members of Montreal Lake Cree Nation, grew up on the trapline, had a number of careers before heading to the University of Saskatchewan and Harvard University to study Law. Then, he went on to become a much-published author.

Whatever he did in life, Johnson never forgot his Indigenous roots. Through his writing and advocacy, Harold reminded us that the stories we tell shape the future and we create – and that we each have the power to “change our story,” reads the background information for the Harold Johnson – Change Your Story Award.

Two recipients were honoured at the 65 Anniversary of the Alex Robertson Public Library celebrations in La Ronge April 7.

Valerie G, Barnes Connell Jordan/Northern Advocate

Deakin Eugene Cook received one of two Change Your Story awards for his plan to create a car detailing business, which will include employment opportunities and further prospects.

Deakin Eugene Cook, had a dream of “Launching his own automotive detailing business. His proposal focuses on community pride, car care and creating future employment opportunities. His practical vision and commitment to growth echo Harold’s belief in empowerment through action.” Cook received a $500 award.

The second award is split between two people, Miriam Körner and Tommy Bird who co-authored a “memoir of Tommy’s experiences growing up on the trapline in Southend. The story is a powerful reflection on Indigenous knowledge connection to the land and the impacts of colonization.

In. Tommy’s words, “It is important for our young generation to know where we come from. We are people of the land. We are connected deep.” They received a $300 award.

The Pahkisimon Nuy?áh Library System (PNLS), is the administrator for the Harold Johnson Memorial Scholarship, which is handed out annually to people who have a vision to Change Your Story for themselves or their community in healthy ways.