Northern students honour Canadian veterans at Remembrance Day ceremony

Valerie G. Barnes Connell Jordan

Northern Advocate

Gordon Denny Community School (GDCS) in Air Ronge celebrated Indigenous Remembrance Day and Remembrance Day On Friday Nov. 8.

Malina Ballantyne, GDCS principal, began the service with a Land Acknowledgement to show respect to Indigenous people who have lived on this land for a long time.

The service began with a slide show featuring messages of peace from around the world.

“Today we think about all the soldiers who fought for our freedom,” said Talia, a Grade 2 student.

“Why do we have wars. We don’t have to like everybody, but treat them with respect,” added Gavin, a Grade 4 student.

“Peace means making sure everybody has food and houses and books,” said a Kindergarten student.

“There is a little peace in everybody,” said Jake, a Grade 5 student.

“Peace means everybody loves each other so there doesn’t have to be any more war.” said Malik, a Grade 6 student.

“Imagine all the people sharing the world.”

Ballantyne spoke to the students about the importance of appreciating those who fought in the world wars, noting there were many Indigenous soldiers who fought, First Nation, Inuit and Metis, to keep the country safe. She included current day people such as firefighters, police officers and others who support the safety of the peoples.

She noted that Friday, Nov. 8 is celebrated as Indigenous Remembrance Day.

When the war was over, Indigenous soldiers were not always treated as well and didn’t receive all the benefits other returned soldiers did. But, they fought too for the country’s freedom.

Students who did works of art or made poppies hung them on the walls.

All students were asked to stand to observe a two-minute silence in memory of those soldiers lost in wartime. The service ended with a drum Honour Song.

As the students left the gym, Ballantyne thanked the students for the respect they showed throughout the service and expressed her appreciation.