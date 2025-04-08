Northern Sovereignty – Chisasibi Rangers join Canadian military for Arctic defence training

Patrick Quinn

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The Nation

Chisasibi was already abuzz with a sporting tournament and snowmobile race when the Canadian Armed Forces arrived March 1 for a week-long winter training exercise with a Cree group of Canadian Rangers. The 34th Canadian Brigade Group called Exercise Xerus Nordique “a resounding success.”

Ahead of the first warfare simulation in Chisasibi since 2014, the brigade visited the community in October to meet the band council and tour local facilities. As the largest Cree community, Chisasibi has a hospital and other infrastructure to support such missions.

“One of the reasons why we chose Chisasibi is we have strategic infrastructure in that region,” said Lt. Col. Sébastien Campagna, the brigade group commander. “Chief Daisy House was telling me the dams in La Grande River generate about half the power in Quebec, not to mention the northeast of the US.”

With climate change opening new Arctic routes and emerging geopolitical threats forcing Canada to reassert its sovereignty, keeping the North “strong and free” is a national priority. The federal government recently announced a tenfold increase in military infrastructure spending over the next 20 years.

The 179 troops in the exercise consisted mainly of a reserve unit from the Montreal area, along with regular forces from Valcartier and 14 officer cadets from the military college. Campagna wanted to give the part-time reservists a challenging deployment in winter conditions.

“It was a very eye-opening experience for all the troops involved,” Campagna told the Nation. “We’re not used to minus-40 with the wind chill factor – we had quite a few cold injuries. Even then, the locals were telling me that’s warm for that time of year.”

The initiative was a logistics challenge involving military police and medical technicians. The reservists boarded a plane in Montreal while vehicles arriving from Valcartier brought fuel, food and supplies for different battle scenarios, including snowshoes, toboggans, skis and radio antennas.

The visitors received a warm welcome, particularly on a “cultural day” just after their arrival. Chisasibi residents prepared local delicacies and demonstrated crafts like snowshoe-making.

“They had displays of traditional artifacts and Labrador tea,” recalled Chief Daisy House. “The women’s group Elders created traditional meals: fish with berries, ptarmigan, goose. They had the works – I said you guys are spoiled.”

The Armed Forces rented the giant Cree Trappers’ Association cabin, the auditorium and the Mitchuap Building, where troops slept “packed like sardines.” Others camped in tents, preparing their food on camp stoves. Locals also constructed a traditional dwelling similar to a longhouse with furs and fresh boughs for carpets.

“They all wanted to sleep in there,” Chief House said. “Campagna showed me a photo of two of his sons sleeping in the traditional dwelling. We always have someone keeping wood in the fire at night. A few nights were brutally cold.”

The Canadian Rangers shared traditional knowledge for managing frigid temperatures, often building open fires and making tea. Guiding the troops through unfamiliar terrain and on the lookout for dangerous animals, they demonstrated techniques like medical evacuations, making shelters and fishing underwater using nets.

As platoons in white camouflage advanced in formation during the tactical exercise, Rangers played the role of scouts, reporting to troops if they spied an “enemy” and escorting the injured to safety. With about four feet of snow, the Rangers passed on snowshoe and snowmobile techniques.

“The troops had to carry all their gear and sleds going by foot,” said Sgt. Alvin Cash, a Chisasibi Ranger for 15 years. “Day to day we were constantly out there with the troops on the trails. I was based at the headquarters, informing our Rangers what the military needs.”

Rangers are a predominantly Indigenous part of the Army’s reserve unit, serving as their “eyes and ears” in remote regions. After the first Cree Ranger patrol was established in Waskaganish in 1999, other coastal communities followed before Chisasibi’s patrol began in 2009.

With Waswanipi starting a Rangers program this year, only Mistissini currently remains without a patrol. Requiring part-time commitment, Rangers won’t be sent off to war but serve as important first responders for community emergencies, such as search-and-rescue operations, polar bear encounters and forest fire missions.

In February, nine Chisasibi Rangers embarked on a weeklong 1,400 km snowmobile journey to Nemaska territory and back with all of Eeyou Istchee’s Rangers for the first time. Despite travelling in complete whiteout conditions for two days and having two snowmobiles break down, everyone returned safely.

“We had to create our own trails to reach our destinations,” Cash explained. “A few obstacle challenges taking the skidoo through bushes, mostly rocks or branches. I told the group you made history on your first expedition. That should be engraved on your hearts.”

There is growing interest in the program and Cash was pleased that a few people signed up during the week. He enjoys sharing his expertise with the next generation. In visits to Chisasibi’s schools, youth centre and commercial centre, an Armed Forces recruitment team promoted opportunities in the Canadian Rangers and the Carcajou training program for Indigenous people.

Cash was honoured with a medal of excellence at the final day’s traditional feast, which Campagna organized as a reward for troops and to thank community members for their hospitality. After a ceremonial march, there was an exchange of flags and Chief House was given a plaque and honorary coin.

“The parade was something to see,” remarked Chief House. “It was nice to collaborate in such a way – it shows them the reality of the North.”