Northern Saskatchewan’s largest career and job fair hosts more than 3,000 attendees

Northern Saskatchewan witnessed one of the largest career fairs on Wednesday, with more than 3,000 students attending the Opening Doors to Tomorrow Career and Job Fair at the Art Hauser Centre on Wednesday.

“It’s really an exciting day,” organizing committee chair Corrine Schwehr said. “A lot of work goes into planning it. It’s executed by a really strong organizing committee, so I just feel a lot of excitement seeing the kids come in.

“There are many kids that are also engaged in the booths. The displayers have some very engaging booths, so that is really nice to see.”

Grade 10 Student Jackson Mayer was among those who attended. Although he’s still two years away from graduation, Mayer is grateful for all the information the career fair provides.

“It’s good,” he said. “It’s nice to experience opportunities.”

Wednesday’s fair was free and open to the public. It also marked the 14th year of operation.

“The career fair gives students a chance to ‘try on’ careers through interactive exhibits and conversations with professionals,” said Schwehr. “It’s also valuable for job seekers of all ages. With many exhibitors looking to hire immediately, attendees can walk away with more than just information.”

Grade 10 Student Jackson Mayer tries picking up a Prince Albert Fire Department training dummy during the Open Doors to Tomorrow Career and Job Fair on Wednesday. — Jason Kerr/Daily Herald

The participants attended from the Saskatchewan Rivers Public School Division, Prince Albert Catholic School Division, Prairie Spirit School Division and Treaty Six Education Council and other area schools.

The majority of the participants came from the schools within the two division but Schwehr said the general public can also attend for free.

“I am sometimes a little surprise that we don’t have more walk-in foot traffic just from the general public because it a really good career fair,” she said. “(It’s) not just for students that are exploring post-secondary (options) and workforce, but for adults who are actually looking for employment.

“There are displayers here who are looking to hire so if there’s somebody who is looking for a job they could potentially come in and walk away with a job.”

The participants had the opportunity to connect and interact with over 85 exhibitors including post-secondary institutions, government agencies, private businesses and non-profit organizations who provided interactive training and related activities, job options and career education information.

In an age were more and more of life is moving online, Schwehr said there is still a roll for in-person career fairs.

“People still want to talk to someone else in person, whether that’s a displayer still wanting to have that meaningful interaction with students, or students wanting to meet face-to-face with someone, that’s still a really important connection,” she said. “I think that can never necessarily be replaced by online.”

The fair ran from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

–with files from Jason Kerr/Daily Herald