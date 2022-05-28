Northern Pikes to headline 2022 Chester Fest

Classic Canadian rock band The Northern Pikes will headline the 2022 edition of Chester Fest in Prince Albert.

The group added Prince Albert to a busy early-summer touring schedule that includes stops in St. John’s, London, and Toronto. The Northern Pikes will perform live on the main stage at 9:45 p.m. on Saturday, July 9.

“We’re really excited to have them,” Chester Fest co-organizer Joel Rohs said. “I’ve been a big fan of them for years. It’s kind of funny, you know, in high school I used to play in a rock band, (and we’d) cover some Northern Pikes tunes…. I know Jay Semko a bit from Saskatoon. He plays bass for them, so we’re real excited, and I think all of our festival goers are as well.”

In 2019, The Northern Pikes released their first new album in more than 15 years. Afterwards, they quietly went back to the recording studio to work on another album, this one scheduled for release sometime in 2022.

“People around here know them and like them, and that’s why we went with them,” Rohs said. “The Pikes are a good fit.”

Edmonton-based trio Scenic Route to Alaska will also hit the main stage on July 9, along with Velours, Nico Tobias Band, The North Sound, and the Last Birds.

A large number of Saskatchewan bands round out the schedule, including Harris’ Seven Mile Sun, Saskatoon’s League of Wolves, Regina’s Marissa Burwell, and Prince Albert acts Flashback, and Patrick Moon Bird, among others.

“We always have a big focus on local,” Rohs said. “We think it’s important to include some Prince Albert acts and Saskatchewan acts, because, one, we’ve got a lot of great talent here to showcase, and two, it’s important to support local musicians and the local community as well.

“It’s a good mix—a diverse mix—with something for everyone, and that’s our goal. We’re not going to pin ourselves to one type of music for our festival.”

Two acts have yet to be announced, but that will depend on how things turn out at the Prince Albert Street Fair’s Battle of the Bands. The top two finishers will get a chance to perform on Saturday, July 9, with the first-place group getting a shot on the main stage.

“We want to add some local talent to the lineup,” Rohs said. “We’ve got four acts that are going to be competing, and they’re all going to get to play a 25 minute set or so at street fair.”

Tickets are on sale at chesterfest.ca/tickets. Rohs said they’re also looking for more volunteers to work the day of the festival. You can sign-up at the Chester Fest website.

Chester Fest Couch and Music Festival Schedule

Friday, July 8

Canadian Tire Stage

Marissa Burwell – 6:45 p.m.

Seven Mile Sun – 8:15 p.m.

Paris Pick – 9:45 p.m.

Afterhours

The Great Fuss – 11:30 p.m.

League of Wolves – 12:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 9

Canadian Tire Stage Stage

Battle of the Bands Winner – 2 p.m.

Last Birds – 3 p.m.

The North Sound – 4 p.m.

Nico Tobias Band – 5:15 p.m.

Velours – 6:45 p.m.

Scenic Route to Alaska – 8:15 p.m.

The Northern Pikes – 9:45 p.m.

Fehr Financial Stage

Patrick Moon Bird – 3:30 p.m.

Soil & Grass – 4:45 p.m.

Battle of the Bands Second Place – 6 p.m.

Flashback – 7:45 p.m.