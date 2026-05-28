Northern municipal leaders honoured for decades of service

Nicole Goldsworthy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SaskToday.ca

NORTHEAST — Municipal employees and leaders from northern and northeast Saskatchewan were recognized for decades of public service during the 2026 Saskatchewan Urban Municipalities Association (SUMA) Convention and Tradeshow in Regina.

The long-service awards, presented annually by SUMA, recognize municipal employees and elected officials who have dedicated years of service to their communities across Saskatchewan. More than 1,000 delegates attended the recent convention at the REAL District.

Among those honoured were several municipal staff members from northeast Saskatchewan communities, including Melfort, Nipawin, Tisdale and Preeceville.

Elaine Scott was recognized for 27 years of service with the City of Melfort. The city praised Scott’s steady leadership and commitment to residents throughout her career as an office supervisor.

In a statement, the city said Scott’s dedication, integrity and mentorship helped ensure municipal operations remained responsive and reliable through years of change. The city also acknowledged her commitment outside the workplace, noting her leadership in helping manage her family farm alongside her professional responsibilities.

The Town of Nipawin recognized two long-serving employees.

Lydell Shatula received recognition for 20 years of service. Shatula began working for the town in November 2005 in the arena before advancing to skilled labourer in the public works transportation department. The town described him as a dependable employee who consistently steps in wherever needed.

Michele Sorensen was honoured for 27 years of service with the town. During her career, Sorensen served in several administrative roles before eventually becoming chief administrative officer.

The town credited Sorensen with helping guide Nipawin through growth, modernization efforts and major infrastructure projects, including the construction of a new water treatment plant. Officials also highlighted her leadership during periods of budget pressures, technological change and evolving municipal governance.

In Tisdale, Lesley Thibault was recognized for 27 years of service. Beginning her career as an office clerk, Thibault later became recreation director, helping oversee programs, events and recreation facilities that strengthened community involvement and local recreation opportunities.

Trevor Bartel was also honoured for 25 years of municipal service in Preeceville.

SUMA president Randy Goulden said long-serving municipal employees play a critical role in supporting communities across Saskatchewan.

“Our municipalities rely on elected officials and municipal employees to keep communities running smoothly,” Goulden said. “SUMA’s long-service award program recognizes these individuals for their invaluable contributions to making Saskatchewan communities safe, vibrant and stable places to call home. Long-term service brings deep experience, continuity and strong local knowledge. These qualities are essential to community resiliency and ensuring consistent, high-quality service for residents.”

Other municipal employees recognized during the awards program included representatives from Carlyle, Lipton, Lumsden, Weyburn, Pilot Butte, Carnduff, Maple Creek and Watrous, with several recipients applauded for more than 30 years of service.