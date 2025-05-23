Northern MLA calls on premier to denounce Unified Grassroots

Athabasca MLA Leroy Laliberte called on the provincial government to denounce a Saskatchewan non-profit holding town halls to discuss Saskatchewan’s sovereignty.

Unified Grassroots will hold 18 town halls over the next three months, the first of which begins on Saturday in Saskatoon. A Prince Albert meeting is scheduled for July 23 at the Royal Canadian Legion, according to the Unified Grassroots website.

“It’s quite disturbing, especially seeing as there hasn’t been any consultation with Indigenous communities,” Laliberte said during a phone interview.

Laliberte was one of several NDP MLAs who called on Premier Scott Moe to denounce Unified Grassroots this week. NDP Shadow Minister of Jobs and Economy Aleana Young called the grassroots campaign “dangerous, delusional, and completely out of step with the values of most Saskatchewan people” in a press conference on Friday.

Young said the campaign would kill jobs and investment in Saskatchewan, which would play into U.S. President Donald Trump’s hands.

“I am proud to be Canadian and that goes the same for my 26 colleagues. I really have to start asking why it’s so hard for Scott Moe to say the same,” Young said in the press release. “It should not be difficult for him — and every member of the Sask. Party Caucus for that matter to show some leadership and denounce Unified Grassroots’ separatist campaign once and for all.”

Laliberte voiced similar concerns, saying investments in Northern Saskatchewan could be in jeopardy if the province entertains separatist talk.

“There’s a lot of contracts and jobs that could be lost because of this separation—contracts that could be moved elsewhere,” he said. “You’re now seeing it out in Quebec, for example, and a lot of stuff being moved into Ontario and so it’s distracting from the real work of building a stronger and united Canada.”

Laliberte added that he’s keeping a close eye on developments in Alberta, where the provincial government has introduced Bill 54 which would make it easier for citizen-led referendums to occur. In response, Onion Lake First Nation, which sits along the Saskatchewan-Alberta border, has resumed a legal case that began in December 2022 over concerns separatism threatens treaty rights.

Laliberte said Indigenous leaders aren’t being consulted in Alberta, and he’s worried that trend will continue in Saskatchewan.

“This is very disrespectful, especially in our province, seeing as there’s 74 First Nation communities throughout Saskatchewan,” he added. “We have given Premier Moe numerous times to denounce this Unified Grassroots group.”

In response, the provincial government issued a statement on Friday accusing the NDP of doing more to promote separatism than anyone else.

The government claims the NDP has spoken about separation 130 times during the spring session, while also holding multiple press conferences.

“While the NDP are focused on condemning and silencing Saskatchewan residents, the Government of Saskatchewan is committed to ensuring that this province and the people that live here are part of a strong, united, growing and prosperous Canada,” reads the statement.

The statement said the government was focused on working with the new federal government under Prime Minister Mark Carney remove Chinese tariffs on agricultural products, expand pipeline capacity, build economic corridors, and streamline the federal appeals process, among other items.

So far, Unified Grassroots has 18 town halls listed on their website, but the group has more planned on the way.

In an email to the Daily Herald, leader Nadine Ness wrote that the group will hold meetings in Melfort and Nipawin, but still have to finalize bookings.

In addition to the town hall meetings, Unified Grassroots is trying to gather support from 125,000 eligible voters for petition for a non-binding citizen-initiated plebiscite. The organization wants the provincial government to “negotiate new terms for Saskatchewan’s relationship whether as a part of Canada or as an independent nation.” On their website, the group said they would not be collecting signatures at town halls.

Ness denied that Unified Grassroots is a separatist organization. She wrote that the NDP “is not being truthful” about the organization’s goals.

“Separating from Canada is the last resort,” Ness wrote. “We are advocating for more sovereignty and less Ottawa interference. Our petition includes ‘within Canada or as its own nation’. The town halls are not even for separation, but working towards more sovereignty.

“The goal is to hear from the people as to what they want and also teach them how to get more involved in democratic processes in Saskatchewan and subsequently how they can have a greater voice.”

The Saskatoon Town Hall begins at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 25 at Prairieland Park.