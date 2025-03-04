Northern Manitoba port expanding and expecting business to boom

Dave Baxter

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Winnipeg Sun

Business is booming for the Arctic Gateway Group (AGG) as they work to revitalize the Port of Churchill, the Hudson Bay Railway and ship critical minerals out of northern Manitoba.

“The Port of Churchill and Hudson Bay Railway are open for business, and ready to make Canada’s supply chains stronger and economy more resilient,” said AGG CEO Chris Avery Monday in a release. “We offer capacity and optionality to help make sure the vast resources of Western Canada get to foreign markets.”

In August of 2024, the first shipment of critical minerals in decades was exported out of the Port of Churchill, as AGG announced that zinc concentrate was shipped from the port on Aug. 16 of last year, marking the first mineral shipment from the port in more than 20 years.

The province and the federal government announced in February of last year funding of $30 million each to boost economic opportunities in northern Manitoba, with money going to AGG to support their work to redevelop the port and complete work on the Hudson Bay Railway.

AGG said in their release that they now will undergo a “significant expansion” of their critical mineral export partnership with Hudbay Minerals Inc. (Hudbay).

“Building on last year’s successful shipment of zinc concentrate from the Port of Churchill to international markets, this year Hudbay and AGG will double the volume of critical minerals shipped through the Port of Churchill,” AGG said.

AGG also plans to triple critical mineral storage capacity at the port, “setting the stage for the continued growth of critical mineral exports from the Port of Churchill.”

Avery said AGG will continue to work with Hudbay as they “ramp up” operations and continue on what he said is a “strong growth pathway.”

“We’ve restored the Hudson Bay Railway to the best condition it has been in over 25 years, and we’re keeping it strong by investing in advanced new railway tools,” Avery said.

“We’ve proven that we’re ready to haul, store and export Western Canada’s critical minerals to international markets and have secured the confidence of private sector partners to do so.

“Most important, we’re 100% owned by a local Canadian group — meaning our business success will directly translate into local benefits for Indigenous and Bayline ownership communities.”

In October, Avery said AGG was feeling “momentum” after the August shipment and two memorandums of understanding (MOU) were signed in less than a month.

In September, AGG signed a MOU with Invest Tisdale, the economic development agency for the town of Tisdale, Sask., and surrounding areas, that will look to restore bi-directional rail operations between Churchill and the central Saskatchewan community within the next five years, with the goal of having grain and other agricultural products and supplies shipped directly between Tisdale and the Port of Churchill.

The company also entered into a MOU in September with Sakku Investments Corp. (Sakku) the economic development arm of the Kivalliq Inuit Association, to look for opportunities, including improving transportation infrastructure between Churchill and communities in Nunavut.

AGG also announced the completion of a dedicated facility at the Port of Churchill in June, marking the first new construction at the port in decades.

According to AGG, work on the revitalization project is expected to be completed sometime in 2028 and could add as much as $1 billion annually to the Canadian economy and create more than 5,500 jobs.

— Dave Baxter is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Winnipeg Sun. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.