Northern Lights Casino joins Street Fair for 30th anniversary

Northern Lights Casino is bringing its 30th anniversary celebration to downtown Prince Albert this month as part of the annual PADBID Street Fair.

The casino will host a family-friendly bingo tent, children’s activities, prizes and a food bank donation component during the June 20 event. Angela Isbister, general manager of Northern Lights Casino, said the partnership is a way to celebrate the milestone with the wider community.

“This year NLC and SIGA is celebrating 30 years, so what a better way than to partner with the Street Fair and to support and just to celebrate with and bring community together,” Isbister said.

Isbister said the bingo tent will be free and open to people attending Street Fair. Bingo will run for 45 minutes at the top of every hour, with prizes available. Children’s activities and small gifts for kids are also planned.

“We’re having free bingo prizes, and we’re doing it on the top of every hour,” she said. “Just a fun, safe space for everybody.”

The casino’s bingo tent also brings back a familiar downtown activity. Past listings show Downtown Bingo operating on Central Avenue, while Central Avenue Bingo was also listed near 12th Street West.

The partnership came together after Loren Sproat connected Northern Lights Casino with PADBID executive director Rhonda Trusty. Trusty said the casino was already celebrating its 30th anniversary and decided Street Fair would be a good place to join the community.

Trusty said Street Fair remains one of downtown Prince Albert’s most important events because of the way it brings people back to the city’s core.

“The downtown is the heart of our community, and we have long-standing, well-established businesses in our downtown,” Trusty said.

The event is now in its 21st year. Trusty said Central Avenue will be full, with more than 200 spaces booked for vendors, businesses and activities. The day will include downtown merchants, outside vendors, food trucks, family activities and live music in Memorial Square.

Attendance data collected through BMI Group showed 33,100 people attended Street Fair in 2024, while 27,000 attended in 2025. Trusty said the data was based on cell phone information and gave PADBID a clearer picture of the event’s reach.

Trusty said partnerships with Northern Lights Community Development Corporation, the City of Prince Albert and local sponsors are essential to putting on an event of this size.

“I would not be able to put on this scale of an event if it was not the partnership,” she said

Trusty encouraged people to take the bus, noting the city is offering free bus rides on Street Fair day. She said Gateway Mall and side streets outside the barricades will also provide parking options.

This will be Trusty’s sixth and final Street Fair as organizer before she steps away from the executive director role at the end of August. Incoming executive director Miranda Parenteau is training alongside her during the transition.

“I take a lot of pride and it brings joy to my heart that people can come down and have a good family day and make memories,” she said.

arjun.pillai@paherald.sk.ca