Northern Lights Bluegrass and Old Time Music Festival returns to Ness Creek for its 20th year

Lexi Saldaña

Daily Herald

For lovers of bluegrass, old-time, and folk music, the Northern Lights Bluegrass and Old Time Music Society is hosting their annual three-day musical festival in August at Ness Creek.

Through a lineup of local and national artists, instrument workshops, and family activities, it aims to showcase traditional genres of music to communities and enthusiasts alike.

Nathan Ottenson, board chair of the Northern Lights Bluegrass and Old Time Music Society, said the festival differentiates itself from other festivals through dance.

“We’ve got a big dance bar in front of the stage throughout the whole festival, and then of course, we have the after-hours dancing,” he said. “So a lot of two-stepping, waltzing– it’s very family-friendly and family-oriented.”

Ottenson added that there is a “very strong jamming culture.”

“Even after all the official programming stops, there’s usually people to play music with until all hours of the morning,” he said. “It’s quite common for people to be playing until the sun comes up.”

Alongside the festival, the organization offers initiatives to further preserve and promote traditional music through an annual music camp and year-round programs.

Prior to the festival, an associated music camp is held where musicians of all experiences can participate to learn about instruments such as the fiddle, guitar, mandolin, bass, dobro, and voice.

“The camp is kind of how it all started right from the get-go,” explained Ottenson. “Our mission, part of our mission statement, is to keep music alive.”

Though the camp is mostly geared towards adults, he still encourages youth to join.

“I was an adult the first time I took a class there and a large number of our beginner guitar classes were almost majority adults. But there’s nothing stopping an 8-year-old,” he said.

In regards to safety measures, he advises festival-goers to plan ahead and to have first aid on-hand in case of emergencies. According to the website, on-site operations such as professional security personnel have been hired as well as policies for pets, camping and fires, as well as enforcement of proper garbage and recycling disposal to protect the environment and local wildlife.

Ottenson expressed his gratitude for the festival and being a part of it.

“It kind of changed my life when I started getting involved with this,” he said. “The community we built is very special. Even just as an adult having expanded a group of close friends to like another 20 people is kind of a huge feat. And that’s kind of how everybody feels around here.”

The Northern Lights Bluegrass and Old Time Music Festival will take place on Aug. 14 until Aug. 16 at the Ness Creek site near Big River.

“The Ness Creek site is one of the best festival sites that I’ve ever been to,” said Ottenson. “And I’ve been to plenty of festivals not just in Canada, but everywhere. It’s very special.”