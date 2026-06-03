Northern hunting operator fears Seal River proposal could close caribou camp

Steven Sukkau

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Winnipeg Sun

A Manitoba outfitter says a proposed Indigenous Protected and Conserved Area in the Seal River Watershed could force the eventual closure of his northern hunting camp and limit future access to one of the province’s premier caribou hunting regions.

Robert Karpiak, owner of Caribou Country Adventures, said he only became fully aware of the implications of the proposal this spring and believes existing tourism operators have not been adequately consulted about how the plan could affect their businesses. He said his camp lies within an area that could eventually become part of a national park under the proposed conservation model.

The Seal River Watershed covers nearly 50,000 square kilometres of northern Manitoba and is currently the subject of a public consultation process. The proposal would establish an Indigenous Protected and Conserved Area (IPCA) using a “mosaic model” that could include a new national park, a new provincial park and changes to existing provincial parks.

Karpiak said he was told that licensed hunting and outfitting activities could continue for a limited period in some areas before being phased out if a national park is established.

“What it means to me is my retirement plan is being pulled out from underneath me,” Karpiak said in an interview.

He said he purchased the camp last year after decades working as a guide and outfitter and has built a reputation that attracts hunters from across Manitoba. He says the operation supports a network of suppliers and service providers.

Karpiak said he supports protecting the region from industrial development, including mining, but questions why a national park is necessary if the primary goal is conservation.

“If you are looking to protect the region from mining, simply use the permit requirements that already exist. Or if further measures are required, change the area into a provincial park managed by the Province,” he said.

The proposal has also drawn concerns from the Manitoba Lodges and Outfitters Association (MLOA), which says more information is needed about governance, public access, boundaries and the future of existing tourism operations.

Association president Melanie MacCarthy said the Seal River proposal could set a precedent for future Indigenous Protected and Conserved Areas across Manitoba.

The MLOA has questioned the proposed joint management structure involving Indigenous, provincial and federal governments and has raised concerns about a proposed 10-year phase-out of outfitting and licensed hunting in areas governed under the Canada National Parks Act.

MacCarthy said some operators who could be directly affected are only now learning details of the proposal, despite years of planning and consultation. The association is also seeking clarity on compensation, future licensing arrangements and whether some areas could eventually face restricted public access.

The Seal River Watershed Alliance, formed by four northern First Nations, has been working with the governments of Manitoba and Canada to advance protection of the watershed. A feasibility study completed earlier this year concluded that establishing an Indigenous Protected and Conserved Area in the region is feasible.