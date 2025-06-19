Northern curling clubs honoured at 2025 CurlSask gala

Nicole Goldsworthy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SaskToday.ca

​NORTH — The communities of La Ronge, Hudson Bay and Spiritwood were all honoured at the 2025 CurlSask Awards Gala on June 7 in Regina.

CurlSask presented three club awards:

Club Membership Award – Spiritwood Curling Club

Future Club Award – La Ronge Curling Club

Club of the Year – Hudson Bay Curling Club

Kelcee Kennedy, marketing co-ordinator for CURLSASK, told SaskToday, “We had around 90 people in attendance. This included some of our provincial champions from the past season, umpires, board members, staff and our recent World Senior Men’s Champions, Team Randy Bryden.”

“Thanks CurlSask for awarding the Hudson Bay Curling Club the 2024-25 Club of the Year. Thanks to everyone that volunteers at the rink on and off the ice, as well as all our members that help keep our sport alive and well in our community. This award goes out to you,” said Landon Sealey, a volunteer with the Hudson Bay Curling Club.

The Club Membership Award is given to a CurlSask member club that fosters a welcoming and inclusive environment while working hard to increase both youth and adult participation. Spiritwood Curling Club was one of the few to complete its MAP application early and, impressively, doubled its overall membership this past season.

The Club of the Year Award is CurlSask’s highest honour, presented to a member club that exemplifies best practices, strong leadership and a commitment to excellence in all areas of club operations. Hudson Bay Curling Club saw a significant increase in junior membership and an incredible tripling of overall membership this past curling season. Sealey and Cynthia Happy accepted the award on behalf of the club.

The Future Club Award is presented to a CurlSask member club that creates a positive and welcoming space for youth curlers. La Ronge Curling Club held a Viterra Blizzard Program, remained active on social media and participated in numerous junior tour events.