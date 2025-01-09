Northeast School Division sees highest enrolment in five years

Nicole Goldsworthy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SASKTODAY.ca

MELFORT – The Northeast School Division Director of Education, Stacy Lair reports on successes and notes drop in school attendance.

The NESD 2023-24 annual report student enrolment experienced a small increase of four per cent, marking the highest enrolment in five years.

Lair said student attendance has shown a very concerning pattern of decline, with those attending at least 80 per cent of the time dropping from 89 per cent in 2017-18 to 75 per cent in 2023-24 and in addition there are significant numbers of students who have less than 50 per cent attendance.”

The three-year graduation rate increased to 85 per cent. Lair noted this was significant improvement for First Nations, Métis, and Inuit (FNMI) students, who saw a 7.5% rise from 2021-22.

Over 500 students participated in land-based learning through the use of Love Land in the Northeast School division. New initiatives promoted indigenous language instruction, with the introduction of Nakawe 10 at Tisdale Middle and Secondary School.

Although levels of anxiety have decreased, the NESD must continue to help students develop skills for effectively managing stress across social, emotional, and cognitive domains. To further support student well-being, particularly in relation to social media and cell phone use, the NESD Board initiated the development of a policy to limit student cell phone use during the school day.

Lair also noted the completion of Carrot River Valley School and other projects represented a $9.8 million investment in facilities.

“We have made gains on measures of belonging and well-being for both our elementary and secondary students, now seeing a trend that are improving from a post pandemic drop.”

Lair also mentioned the hiring of a new manager of transportation services, Scott Allan, who brings a unique and diverse background to this role. His most recent experience, managing the team responsible for airport security screening at the Calgary International Airport, highlighting his leadership and operational expertise. The department is focused on the recruitment of mechanics, drivers, the continued maintaining of its fleet and enhancing communications with families.