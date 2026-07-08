Northeast Salmond brothers chase success at Calgary Stampede Derby

Nicole Goldsworthy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SaskToday.ca

HUDSON BAY — Northeast Saskatchewan chuckwagon drivers Evan and Wade Salmond are back on one of the sport’s biggest stages, competing in the 10-day Rangeland Derby at the Calgary Stampede after a challenging start to the racing season.

The Rangeland Derby, one of the marquee events of the Calgary Stampede, began July 3 and features many of the top drivers in the World Professional Chuckwagon Association. The event is considered one of the premier competitions in professional chuckwagon racing.

For Wade Salmond, the road to Calgary has been anything but smooth.

“It’s been a slow start to the season, especially with all the weather,” Wade Salmond told SaskToday. “With excessive snow and a late-season snowstorm, then flooding near our home and where the horses train and get ready for the season, it’s been a slow start.”

Wade said several of his top horses have been sidelined with injuries, forcing his team to rely on newer horses and make frequent lineup changes.

“We’re starting new horses. Some of the good ones are on my injury list. I thought we were going to be good, but I’m hoping to climb up the standings. Our superstars are out with injuries.”

After the opening three nights of competition, drivers are reorganized into new racing heats based on their cumulative times. Wade said he hopes to move into a later heat, where track conditions can sometimes be faster.

He added that while some wagon outfits often focus on the lead horses, every member of the four-horse hitch plays a critical role.

“Many guys put the emphasis on their leaders, but they’re all important. If your wheel team doesn’t start hard, it’s hard to get back into the race.”

Despite sitting 24th early in the standings, Wade said representing small-town Saskatchewan remains a source of pride.

“I’ve been getting so many calls during this week and representing small-town Saskatchewan makes you feel proud. Chuckwagon racing is a 365-day job — looking after horses, training and shopping for horses.”

Brother Evan Salmond opened the Calgary Stampede in 15th place after the first day of racing and was involved in a photo finish with Layne Flad. Evan had a great start and was the first around the barrels in his race and maintained the lead until his race required a photo finish.

The season has also been shortened by weather elsewhere on the circuit. The final two nights of racing at the Ponoka Stampede were cancelled because of poor track conditions, leaving competitors with fewer racing opportunities heading into Calgary.

Before the Calgary Stampede began, wagon cover sponsor De Havilland Canada highlighted the brothers’ positions in the WPCA world standings on social media. Evan entered the Stampede ranked ninth, while Wade was 32nd.

The WPCA governs professional chuckwagon racing in North America, sanctioning events across Western Canada while promoting competition, safety and the sport’s Western heritage.

With plenty of nights left in the Rangeland Derby, both Salmond brothers will look to climb the standings as the competition continues at what is widely known as “The Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth.”