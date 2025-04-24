Northeast municipal leaders receive SUMA awards

Nicole Goldsworthy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SaskToday.ca

SASKATOON – Two long-time municipal officials received recognition for their contributions to their respective communities on Tuesday, April 15 at TCU Place, with over 1,100 delegates attending the 120th awards gala that celebrated municipal leaders.

City of Melfort councillor Douglas Terry and former Town of Tisdale mayor Al Jellicoe both received the Honorary Service Award.

The Honorary Service Award is given to elected officials throughout the province with over 20 years of service. It recognizes long-term dedication to and involvement in their local government.

“Terry has 20 years of service and has played a vital role on his municipal council. The depth of his commitment to our community was evident in his preparation and research. Terry has served Melfort and surrounding areas with dedication and has been guided by strong principles and genuine concern for his constituents. His receipt of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Award in 2023 is a notable example of recognition he has earned through his service,” said the program.

“The Town of Tisdale is proud to recognize Al for his remarkable 25 years of dedicated service to council. His steadfast commitment and vision have profoundly shaped our community, leaving an enduring legacy of leadership and progress. Jellicoe spearheaded critical infrastructure upgrades such as the water treatment plant, sewer lift station and town shop. Jellicoe is a strong advocate for economic development. His leadership helped to create a thriving environment that continues to attract investment and drive prosperity. Jellicoe worked tirelessly to ensure the retention of medical practitioners in Tisdale, recognizing the importance of accessible healthcare for our community. His efforts in supporting and advocating for healthcare professionals has been instrumental in maintaining vital services that enhance the quality of life for all residents.”

Town of Nipawin’s Rick Manshande was also recognized with the Meritorious Service Award, which is given to municipal staff with over 20 years of service. This award recognizes career success, dedication and involvement in their local communities.

Manshande has been in Nipawin since 2000. He started work with the Town of Nipawin in 2003 as a seasonal worker in the parks department, and in 2004 he became a full-time employee. Manshande worked maintaining the pool in the summer and the arena during the winter. In 2009, Manshande moved to the public works department. He continues to work for the Town and plans to work a few more years before he retires, it said in the program.