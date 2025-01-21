Northeast highways made for icy road conditions on Jan. 17

Nicole Goldsworthy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SASKTODAY.ca

NORTHEAST—The Saskatchewan RCMP is urging drivers to take precautions as icy winter road conditions continue to cause accidents across the province.

“Blowing snow affected conditions on many roads in Saskatchewan,” the RCMP said in a statement.

Many highways in the northeast region were fully or partially covered with snow, with limited visibility reported in several areas.

On Highway 35, from the south side of Barrier River to McKague Corner, visibility was extremely poor, and a semi-truck had veered into the ditch.

Highway 6, from south of Choiceland to Wapiti, was reduced to one-lane traffic, with drivers requiring 4×4 vehicles to navigate the icy conditions.

A separate incident involved a semi-truck completely blocking the intersection of Highways 23 and 335, approximately two miles west of Arborfield.

From midnight to 2 p.m. on Jan. 17, the RCMP’s Division Operational Communications Centre received approximately 55 weather-related calls for service. These included motor vehicle collisions and reports of traffic hazards, such as vehicles stuck or in ditches.

While weather conditions were forecast to improve later in the day, many roads remained hazardous.

Drivers are advised to check the Saskatchewan Highway Hotline for up-to-date road conditions and information on recent plowing, salting, and sanding operations. Visit the hotline at hotline.gov.sk.ca/map.