North Stars complete sweep to claim Canterra Seeds Cup

The Battlefords North Stars claimed their second SJHL title in four years and the first Canterra Seeds Cup by completing a sweep of the Flin Flon Bombers.

The North Stars finished the sweep with a 7-4 win in Flin Flon on Saturday, April 22. Battlefords led 3-2 after the first period and 5-2 after the second period.

Steven Kesserling and Jordan Grill each scored a pair of goals for the North Stars. Colby Bear, Holden Doell and Kian Bell added the other Battlefords’ goals. Alexi Sylvestre had a hat trick for Flin Flon and Jacob Vockler added the other Bombers’ goal.

Josh Kotai made 44 saves for the North Stars; Harmon Laser-Hume made 29 saves for the Bombers.

The North Stars won Game 3 in Flin Flon with a 6-2 win on Friday, April 21. Battlefords led 3-1 after one period and 6-2 after the second period.

Kesserling had a pair of goals for Battlefords; Tynan Ewert, Keiton Klein, Jordan Gibbs and Bell added the other North Stars’ goals. Sylvestre and Alex Von Sprecken responded for the Bombers.

Kotai made 30 saves for the North Stars; Laser-Hume made 13 saves in just over 24 minutes before he was replaced by Kenneth Marquart who made 26 saves.

Kesslering finished the post-season with 14 goals and 4 assists and was named the 2023 SJHL Playoff MVP.

The North Star are the second team to advance to the Centennial Cup in Portage La Prairie, Manitoba along with the Yarmouth Mariners of the Maritime Hockey League and the host Portage Terriers of the MJHL.

The Centennial Cup is from Thursday, May 11 to Sunday, May 21.