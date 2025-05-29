North Polls Scandal, aka the Ballot Box Scandal

When I was researching my column on Samuel James Donaldson, I came across a reference to the North Polls scandal. I had never before heard of such a scandal, and determined that I would do further research on that subject when time permitted. That research would likely have still been sometime in the future had it not been for a comment in an email request which I recently received from a former Prince Albert citizen now living in British Columbia. She was interested in a totally unrelated subject but, in explaining her interest, she included a statement that her husband’s relative had been involved in what she termed the Ballot Box scandal. Further correspondence established that the North Polls scandal and the Ballot Box scandal were one and the same.

To research this matter, I turned to some early Saskatchewan historians, including Norman Fergus Black (The History of Saskatchewan), John Black (Saskatchewan and its People), and Dr. Arthur Silver Morton (head of the University of Saskatchewan’s history department, provincial archivist, and member of the Prince Albert Historical Society). I also reviewed a more recent history, Bill Waiser’s Saskatchewan: A New History. Neither the North Polls scandal nor the Ballot Box scandal were mentioned by any of them. The only mention I could find was in a paper by Norman Ward, the former head of the University of Saskatchewan’s Political Science department. In an article dated May 16th, 1958, and entitled “When the Losers Won”, Dr. Ward noted that “the reason 151 votes for Tyerman were set aside was that they were recorded in three remote polling divisions where in fact no poll had been held”.

Ward’s article indicated that the election of which he was writing was Saskatchewan’s first election after it was created as a province, an election which was held on Dec. 13, 1905. The electoral district involved was Prince Albert County, a district which did not include the city of Prince Albert, but a sprawling, lightly populated constituency to the north of our community. Peter David Tyerman, Liberal, was declared elected with 411 votes, while Samuel James Donaldson of the Provincial Rights Party had received 316 votes. Ward notes that the Saskatchewan Executive Legislative Directory includes a footnote that “On April 12, 1907. By order of the Legislative Assembly, 151 votes recorded for Peter David Tyerman were set aside, and Samuel James Donaldson was declared duly elected.”

Having determined when the election in which the scandal had occurred, I felt compelled to find out as much information as possible.

Our archives do not have Prince Albert Daily Heralds for the period of 1905 to 1907 but, fortunately, we do have copies of the weekly Prince Albert Times. Combined with these newspapers and the Regina Standard, I was able to piece together what likely happened. But first, some background information would appear to be appropriate.

Two regulations governing the first Saskatchewan election are important. The first was Section 12 of the regulations. It stated that72 hours before nomination day the returning officer shall sub-divide the district into polling divisions and post the result of his work in a prominent place showing the boundaries of each polling division.

Section 13 read that if a demand is made by 6 o’clock on nomination day for additional polls, provided none is of those asked is within twenty miles of any other, such new polling divisions shall be established by the returning officer, provided that there are at least ten resident electors in the polling district demanded. Those requesting a new polling division must also provide a Statutory Declaration that there are at least ten resident electors in the requested division. Both candidates shall be immediately notified by the returning officer of any such changes made to the first posted list.

On nomination day, Dr. Tyerman made application to the returning officer to have polls established at Pine Point, and Sandy Lake or Bear Lake. No Statutory Declarations, as required, ever came to light. Had such declarations been made, those making them would have been guilty of perjury as it was determined that there were fewer than ten resident electors in the requested polling divisions.

It was proven that two days prior to nomination day, four men left Prince Albert and travelled into the territory north of the city to the community of Shellbrook. Two of these men were Dominion government employees, one a deputy Fisheries inspector, and the other a Farm Instructor to what then were known as the Indians. The other two men had no capacity with either the Dominion government or the Provincial government. Both were, however, very knowledgeable with respect to the populace in the areas for which the additional polling divisions were requested.

These individuals left Shellbrook the evening before nomination day

According to the two Dominion government employees, they spent election day in Ile-a-la-Crosse, a community in the Battleford’s constituency. However, even though they claimed to have no involvement in the electoral process, they returned polling books and ballot boxes for Pine Point and Sandy Lake. The ballots taken in these locations were, according to the poll books, taken the day following election day. As a result, when the two Dominion government employees were charged with failing to follow the Election Act, they pled guilty and were given an insignificant fine. The ballots, all 151 of them, were for the time being counted in the favour of Peter David Tyerman. (The magistrate who heard the case had found that it was beyond his jurisdiction to disallow the votes.)

Interestingly, the poll book listing of those who voted contained the same names as were contained in a poll book from the Battleford constituency. Amongst these names were individuals who had died before the election, children of an age which precluded them from voting, and man who proved that he was more than one hundred miles distant when he was supposed to have voted.

Dr. Tyerman did make an effort to resign his Legislative seat when he was advised of what proved to be electoral chicanery, but as his election had not yet been “gazetted” he was unable to do so. Interestingly, he did not make a similar effort after his election had appeared in the Gazette. It took considerable time (from December 1905 to April 1907) for him to be unseated. Tyerman’s political life continued in Prince Albert when, in subsequent years, he was elected to the Public School board.

Donaldson was finally allowed to sit in the Legislature after April 12, 1907. He won two successive provincial elections in that seat, and was elected in 1915 to the House of Commons.

Tyerman died in Prince Albert on May 16, 1958, and was buried in Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Toronto, Ontario. Samuel James Donaldson died on March 14th, 1926, and was interred in South Hill Cemetery, Prince Albert.