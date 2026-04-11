North Country Massage & Medi Spa Named 2025 SMBA Business of the Year

Donna Barr

Special to the Herald

North Country Massage & Medi Spa was named Business of the Year at the 35th Annual Samuel McLeod Business Awards (SMBA) held Friday, April 10th at Plaza 88.

“This really does feel like a full circle moment,” said Bernadette Lavoie, co-owner of North Country Massage & Medi Spa, as she accepted the prestigious award. “I was honoured to win the 2008 Entrepreneur of the Year, and now, as I celebrate over 20 years in business, to be standing here again, it’s pretty amazing.”

Lavoie credits her business’s long-term success to three guiding principles: ensuring staff feel happy and appreciated, showing up consistently for both team and clients regardless of personal circumstances, and always delivering the highest-quality product and service to keep clients returning.

The SMBA ceremony, produced by the Prince Albert & District Chamber of Commerce and presented by Saskatchewan Polytechnic, celebrates the outstanding private-sector businesses, leaders, and entrepreneurs driving growth across Prince Albert and District. Finalists were first announced at the Legacy Brunch on March 17th, presented by Scotiabank. The awards are open to all private-sector (non-governmental) enterprises in the region, regardless of size.

“Tonight’s recipients demonstrate the innovation, resilience, and community spirit that make Prince Albert & District a powerhouse for business,” said Patty Hughes, CEO of the Prince Albert & District Chamber of Commerce.

Young Entrepreneur of the Year was awarded to Electra Zoller of IN-SPIRE PILATES. Zoller credited her success to the many people who have supported her as she built her studio.

Business Leader of the Year went to Shantel Kalika, CEO of Cornerstone Insurance. Kalika highlighted the culture of excellence among her team members and the mentorship of long-time community leaders Tim and Brock Longworth.

2025 SMBA Award Recipients

• Business of the Year (Sponsored by Prosperity Credit Union) – North Country Massage & Medi Spa

• Micro Enterprise of the Year (Sponsored by The BMI Group) – Wick’s Detailing

• Indigenous Business Award (Sponsored by Northern Lights Casino) – Optek Solutions

• Diversity in the Workplace (Sponsored by TD Canada Trust) – McDonald’s Restaurants

• Business Leader of the Year (Sponsored by MNP) – Shantel Kalika

• Non-profit of the Year (Sponsored by Affinity Credit Union) – Rose Garden Hospice

• Young Entrepreneur (Sponsored by Prince Albert Community Futures) – Electra Zoller

• New Venture (Sponsored by McKercher LLP) – Canadian Brewhouse

• Marketing Award (Sponsored by BDC) – Cornerstone Insurance

• Community Involvement (Sponsored by Sasktel) – Mr. Mikes Steakhouse Restaurant

• Customer Service (Sponsored by RBC) – Gray’s Funeral Chapel

• Business Transformation (Sponsored by Saskatchewan – Ministry of Trade and Export Development) – Econo Lumber

The evening also honoured Ron Lypchuk as the 2025 SMBA Legacy Award recipient for his lifetime contributions to the local business community. Northern Lights Casino presented him with a Star Blanket in recognition of his dedication and impact and a traditional Honour Song was performed.