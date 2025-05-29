North Central District Meet takes over Harry Jerome Track

The Harry Jerome Track was a buzz of activity for the North Central District Track Meet over the course of Wednesday and Thursday.

Meet director Nathan Noble says it was an incredible day.

“The kids and the athletes have been awesome. This weather is overwhelming at times but they’ve been doing a good job competing hard. There’s still some records being set. I’m just really proud of all these kids out here competing in some really tough conditions.”

The weather provided challenges for athletes throughout the day. Temperatures in Prince Albert reached as high as 32 degrees late in the night.

Noble says it was an ongoing challenge for athletes to compete, but also handle the weather conditions.

“Just lots of messages to kids to find shade, find water, stay cool. These races take a toll when you’re running a 400m and 800m. The kids just don’t realize that heat so there’s been a couple of heat strokes here that we’ve been dealing with but overall kids have been staying cool and competing well.”

It was the second straight week that a meet was hosted at the Harry Jerome track after the city meet was held for the first time since 2022. With spots in provincials in Moose Jaw next week on the line, Noble says the level of competition was elevated.

“I think we can see some of that, like some of the kids are pushed a little harder, some of the times are faster jumps, throws and all that stuff has increased and it’s pretty cool to see these kids are competing hard to get to provincials.”

Despite athletes competing for their individual schools during the district meet, all athletes will represent their district rather then their school at the provincial meet in Moose Jaw next weekend. Noble says it was nice to see a common sight of camaraderie throughout the meet.

“It’s awesome these kids are supporting each other. You see all sorts of school gear on and they’re cheering and they’re encouraging them on especially with the heat out here. They know they need that motivation. It’s great to see kids are always very supportive here.”

Subhead: Carlton’s Marsh finishes second in Senior Boys Pole Vault

For his first time competing in pole vault, Carlton’s Kingston Marsh turned some heads. The Grade 11 student finished second clearing 2.70 metres finishing behind Lucas Boechler of St. Mary who cleared 3.12 metres.

Carlton coach Mark Odnokon says Marsh has come a long way in a short period of time.

“Doing the most technical sport around and having the shortest time to learn it and making the achievements he has is nothing short of remarkable that I don’t think we’ve seen here. Eight practices and he’s gonna be close to three meters already so as fearless and as natural as an athlete you’d want to be doing pole vault.”

Marsh also competed in 200m, 400m and hurdles alongside pole vault. He says it’s been a learning experience for him.

“It’s good. I just started this year and kind of came pretty naturally to me but I’m kind of getting it as you go and trying to get as high as I can.”

While he finished second in the district, Odnokon believes Marsh has plenty of potential moving forward.

“I believe he will in the next year so he will be pushing records when you can go up 60 centimeters in a day. It just shows you how strong and he’s just so natural at it that it makes us coaches look good.”

